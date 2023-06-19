Inside China's underground market for high-end Nvidia AI chips

HONG KONG/SHENZHEN, China, June 20 (Reuters) - Psst!
Where can a Chinese buyer purchase top-end Nvidia AI
chips in the wake of U.S. sanctions?
Visiting the famed Huaqiangbei electronics area in the
southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is a good bet - in particular,
the SEG Plaza skyscraper whose first 10 floors are crammed with
shops selling everything from camera parts to drones. The chips
are not advertised but asking discreetly works.
They don't come cheap. Two vendors there, who spoke with
Reuters in person on condition of anonymity, said they could
provide small numbers of A100 artificial intelligence chips made
by the U.S. chip designer, pricing them at $20,000 a piece -
double the usual price.
While buying or selling high-end U.S. chips is not illegal
in China, U.S. export restrictions have created a de facto
underground market with vendors keen not to draw scrutiny from
either U.S. or Chinese authorities.
President Joe Biden's administration in September ordered
Nvidia to stop exporting its two most advanced chips - the A100
and the recently developed H100 - to mainland China and Hong
Kong, part of efforts to stymie Chinese AI and supercomputing
development amid intensifying political and trade tensions. That
was then followed up with an array of semiconductor-related
export controls.
But, as AI booms across the globe after the runaway success
of OpenAI's ChatGPT, demand for high-end chips has rocketed,
particularly for Nvidia's microprocessors which are widely
regarded as the best at handling machine-learning tasks.
"We are talking with two vendors now to get some," said Ivan
Lau, co-founder of Hong Kong's Pantheon Lab who is trying to
purchase 2-4 new A100 cards to run the startup's latest AI
models.
Those vendors, who bought the chips outside the U.S., were
quoting HK$150,000 ($19,150) per card, he said, adding: "They
told us straight up that there will be no warranty or support."
Reuters spoke with 10 vendors in Hong Kong and mainland
China who described being able to easily procure small numbers
of A100s. Their information highlighted both intense demand in
China for the chips and the relative ease with which
Washington's sanctions can be circumvented for small-batch
transactions.
Reuters was not able to estimate overall volumes of Nvidia
A100 and H100 chips flowing into China or learn to what extent
the transactions taking place go towards satisfying demand.
Buyers are typically app developers, startups, researchers
or gamers, the vendors said, declining to be identified because
the imports contravene U.S. trade restrictions. One vendor said
buyers also included Chinese local authorities.
Nvidia said in a statement to Reuters it did not allow
exports of the A100 or H100 to China, instead providing
reduced-capability substitutes that comply with U.S. law.
"If we receive information that a customer is breaching
their agreement with us and exporting restricted products in
violation of the law, we would take immediate and appropriate
action," the statement said.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, China's State Council
Information Office and China's industry ministry did not respond
to requests for comment.
Nvidia said in September that $400 million in sales during
its third quarter could be lost if Chinese firms decided not to
buy alternative Nvidia products.
Its new China-tailored slower variants - the A800 and H800 -
developed to cushion that impact are now being bought by large
Chinese tech firms such as Tencent Holdings and
Alibaba, which have deep pockets to purchase huge
quantities.
OFFERINGS ONLINE
The Chinese vendors said they procured the chips primarily
in two ways: snatching up excess stock that finds its way to the
market after Nvidia ships large quantities to big U.S. firms, or
importing through companies locally incorporated in places such
as India, Taiwan and Singapore.
This means the quantities they can secure are small, far
from what's needed to build a sophisticated AI large language
model from scratch.
A model similar to OpenAI's GPT would require more than
30,000 Nvidia A100 cards, according to research firm TrendForce.
But a handful can run complex machine-learning tasks and enhance
existing AI models.
According to an electronics procurement website that listed
some 40 sellers of A100s, most were located in the Huaqiangbei
electronics area. But listings for A100s could also be found on
Alibaba's Taobao e-commerce site, on Xiaohongshu which
is similar to Instagram, as well as on Douyin, the Chinese
version of TikTok.
Alibaba, Xiaohongshu and Douyin-owner ByteDance did not
respond to requests for comment.
Some of the vendors cautioned that fraud had become common
with refurbished chips being passed off as A100s.
Nvidia's more advanced H100 chips, only on the market since
March, appear much harder to come by.
Vinci Chow, a lecturer in economics at the Chinese
University of Hong Kong whose department has procured four A100
cards from local vendors for research purposes, said he had been
told some packs of eight H100 chips were available for purchase.
But only one of the 10 vendors Reuters spoke with said they
could procure H100s.
The U.S. is likely not too bothered about small transactions
of the chips, said Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst at
86Research.
"Only if/when China poses a greater threat following
significant catch-ups will we see more strict enforcement," he
said.
He added the premiums currently commanded by Chinese vendors
for A100 and H100 chips could collapse in the future as many of
the Chinese AI startups that were driving purchases would
eventually withdraw from the market.
($1 = 7.8307 Hong Kong dollars)
