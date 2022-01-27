Let Me Upgrade You: GeForce NOW Adds Resolution Upscaling and More This GFN Thursday

GeForce NOW is taking cloud gaming to new heights.

This GFN Thursday delivers an upgraded streaming experience as part of an update that is now available to all members. It includes new resolution upscaling options to make members' gaming experiences sharper, plus the ability to customize streaming settings in session.

The GeForce NOW app is fully releasing on select LG TVs, following a successful beta. To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, those who purchase a qualifying LG TV will also receive a six-month Priority membership to kickstart their cloud gaming experience.

Additionally, this week brings five games to the GeForce NOW library.

The newest GeForce NOW update delivers new resolution upscaling options - including an AI-powered option for members with select NVIDIA GPUs.

New year, new options for January's GeForce NOW update.

This feature, now available to all members with the 2.0.37 update, gives gamers with network bandwidth limitation or higher resolution displays sharper graphics that match the native resolution of their monitor or laptop.

Resolution upscaling works by applying sharpening effects that reduce visible blurriness while streaming. It can be applied to any game and enabled via the GeForce NOW settings in native PC and Mac apps.

Three upscaling modes are now available. Standard is enabled by default and has minimal impact on system performance. Enhanced provides a higher quality upscale, but may cause some latency depending on your system specifications. AI Enhanced, available to members playing on PC with select NVIDIA GPUs and SHIELD TVs, leverages a trained neural network model along with image sharpening for a more natural look. These new options can be adjusted mid-session.

The upgrade brings some additional benefits to members.

Custom streaming quality settings on the PC and Mac apps have been a popular way for members to take control of their streams - including bit rate, VSync and now the new upscaling modes. The update now enables members to adjust some of the streaming quality settings in session using the GeForce NOW in-game overlay. Bring up the overlay by pressing Ctrl+G > Settings > Gameplay to access these settings while streaming.

The update also comes with an improved web-streaming experience on play.geforcenow.com by automatically assigning the ideal streaming resolution for devices that are unable to decode at high streaming bitrates. Finally, there's also a fix for launching directly into games from desktop shortcuts.

LG Electronics, the first TV manufacturer to release the GeForce NOW app in beta, is now bringing cloud gaming to several LG TVs at full force.

Owners of LG 2021 4K TV models including OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD TVs can now download the fully launched GeForce NOW app in the LG Content Store. The experience requires a gamepad and gives gamers instant access to nearly 35 free-to-play games, like Apex Legends and Destiny 2, as well as more than 800 PC titles from popular digital stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect and Origin.

The GeForce NOW app on LG OLED TVs delivers responsive gameplay and gorgeous, high-quality graphics at 1080p and 60 frames per second. On these select LG TVs, with nothing more than a gamepad, you can enjoy stunning ray-traced graphics and AI technologies with NVIDIA RTX ON. Learn more about support for the app for LG TVs on the system requirements page under LG TV.

Get your game on directly through an LG TV with a six-month GeForce NOW Priority membership.

In celebration of the app's full launch and the expansion of devices supported by GeForce NOW, qualifying LG purchases from Feb. 1 to March 27 in the United States come bundled with a sweet six-month Priority membership to the service.

Priority members experience legendary GeForce PC gaming across all of their devices, as well as benefits including priority access to gaming servers, extended session lengths and RTX ON for cinematic-quality in-game graphics.

To collect a free six-month Priority membership, purchase a qualifying LG TV and submit a claim. ​Upon claim approval, you'll receive a GeForce NOW promo code via email. Create an NVIDIA account for free or sign in to your existing GeForce NOW account to redeem the gifted membership.

This offer is available to those who purchase applicable 2021 model LG 4K TVs in select markets during the promotional period. Current GeForce NOW promotional members are not eligible for this offer. Availability and deadline to claim free membership varies by market. Consult LG's official country website, starting Feb. 1, for full details. Terms and conditions apply.

Explore a massive open world and choose your own path in Mortal Online 2.

Start your weekend with the following five titles coming to the cloud this week:

While you kick off your weekend with gaming fun, we've got a question for you this week:

what's the smallest and largest screen you've played GFN on?

bonus points for photos

- ️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) January 26, 2022