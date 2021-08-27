Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : 1,200+ Interns From Around the World Join NVIDIA's Green Team

08/27/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I wasn't sure what to expect when I started my internship at NVIDIA.

For a journalism student, joining a company full of engineers pioneering the technology behind AI, virtual reality and high-performance computing isn't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the typical internship.

But there are stories to tell. Stories about the groundbreaking technology used in industries ranging from healthcare to agriculture, as well as the people making that technology possible. Throw in punny headlines, blogs filled with wordplay and a host of company-sponsored social activities, and that's what it's like to intern on the corporate communications team here.

NVIDIA welcomed 1,200+ interns this year, from 20 countries and more than 300 colleges and universities, working in teams ranging from autonomous vehicles to marketing. Despite remote work, I've had the chance to connect with fellow interns, as well as other NVIDIANs, sharing their stories internally and externally.

Despite us all being remote, there was plenty of work and plenty of fun - through paint parties, volunteer events, a book club and more activities, interns have been able to break up their work days by connecting with one another. They also have fun NVIDIA swag to show for their time here; standouts include a snazzy backpack and an NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

[Link]As the summer comes to a close, here are a few interns who spent their time at NVIDIA:

Jolly Jots Down Data

Shailza Jolly is finishing up her Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Kaiserslautern, in Germany.

She's on NVIDIA's learning and perception research team, where she works on customer-oriented projects, extracting information from financial documents.

'I'm getting a very first-hand experience in being part of an industrial collaboration where we work with real customers and have a chance to hear their expectations and work with them,' she said.

Cai Calls for Enterprise Influencers

Besides making gaming videos on 'CoolMark' or sharing weekly recaps on 'This Week in Esports/Gaming,' Mark Cai works with enterprise influencers on NVIDIA's Public Relations team.

He's entering his last year at Arizona State University, where he studies marketing and computer information systems.

Cai works on discovering new influencers for enterprise vertical markets, such as retail and telecoms, to collaborate with them and integrate NVIDIA launches and announcements into their content.

'We're able to work with influencers to get our news out to a wider audience. Being their point of contact and helping them every step of the way is very rewarding,' he said.

As if his summer wasn't great enough, Cai managed to fulfill a prophecy he made before joining the company - snagging a GeForce RTX 3090.

Yulin Talks the Talk (and Walks the Walk)

Yulin Li is starting her third year at the University of California, Berkeley, studying computer science and cognitive science.

As a software engineering intern, she is working on natural language processing and using contextual understanding to validate user input and extend conversations with chatbots.

Working out of the NVIDIA campus in Shanghai, Yulin is one of the few interns this summer going into the office and getting to meet her coworkers in person.

'My team and I get lunch together every day, and then we take a walk around the campus to talk and get to know each other a bit more. They have been so patient and welcoming over these past two months, and I'm so grateful for this experience,' she said.

Kokin Can Support Our Tech Needs

Anastasia Kokin is a fourth-year software support engineering student at ORT Braude College, in Karmiel, Israel.

She works on NVIDIA's technical support team, helping customers with networking products and new releases like the Omniverse platform and Fleet Command.

What Kokin likes the most about interning at the company is how there's always something new to learn.

'I learn new things on a daily basis. Every month, we have new technologies that we need to know the ins and outs of. There's always something new coming up that we need to learn,' Kokin said.

Agarwal Analyzes New Features

Manish Agarwal is in his final year of undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, studying electronics and communication engineering.

Agarwal is an ASIC intern on the GPU context switch team. He focuses on testing new features, ensuring all test points are covered, then compiling that data to help improve future projects.

His advice for future interns is to get to know as many people on your team as possible, including your mentors and other interns.

'Contact your mentors as frequently as you can, and don't be afraid to ask for help. They are more than happy to give you advice, even on basic tasks,' he said.

Want to join in on the fun? Learn more about NVIDIA's internship program. Applications are accepted year-round.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:32pNVIDIA : 1,200+ Interns From Around the World Join NVIDIA's Green Team
PU
02:15pS&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as Powell sooths taper worries
RE
01:12pNvidia set to seek EU okay for $54 billion Arm deal -sources
RE
12:12pNVIDIA : Argus Adjusts NVIDIA Price Target to $260 From $230, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
09:55aMARKET CHATTER : Nvidia May Request EU Approval for $54 Billion Arm Takeover
MT
09:42aAN AI FOR FINE ART : Attorney Trains NVIDIA RTX 2070 to Authenticate Masterpiece..
PU
09:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nvidia, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Uber...
08:43aToday on Wall Street: A date with you know who
06:29aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday as Peloton Gets Added ..
MT
05:32aMARKET CHATTER : Nvidia's $54 Billion Buyout of Arm Likely to Be Probed by Europ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 755 M - -
Net income 2022 8 747 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,0x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 551 B 551 B -
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales 2023 18,4x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 220,68 $
Average target price 221,24 $
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION69.04%550 817
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%551 473
INTEL CORPORATION6.64%215 548
BROADCOM INC.10.94%199 280
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.60%173 536
QUALCOMM, INC.-6.54%160 605