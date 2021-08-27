NVIDIA : 1,200+ Interns From Around the World Join NVIDIA's Green Team

I wasn't sure what to expect when I started my internship at NVIDIA.

For a journalism student, joining a company full of engineers pioneering the technology behind AI, virtual reality and high-performance computing isn't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the typical internship.

But there are stories to tell. Stories about the groundbreaking technology used in industries ranging from healthcare to agriculture, as well as the people making that technology possible. Throw in punny headlines, blogs filled with wordplay and a host of company-sponsored social activities, and that's what it's like to intern on the corporate communications team here.

NVIDIA welcomed 1,200+ interns this year, from 20 countries and more than 300 colleges and universities, working in teams ranging from autonomous vehicles to marketing. Despite remote work, I've had the chance to connect with fellow interns, as well as other NVIDIANs, sharing their stories internally and externally.

Despite us all being remote, there was plenty of work and plenty of fun - through paint parties, volunteer events, a book club and more activities, interns have been able to break up their work days by connecting with one another. They also have fun NVIDIA swag to show for their time here; standouts include a snazzy backpack and an NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

[Link]As the summer comes to a close, here are a few interns who spent their time at NVIDIA:

Shailza Jolly is finishing up her Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Kaiserslautern, in Germany.

She's on NVIDIA's learning and perception research team, where she works on customer-oriented projects, extracting information from financial documents.

'I'm getting a very first-hand experience in being part of an industrial collaboration where we work with real customers and have a chance to hear their expectations and work with them,' she said.

Besides making gaming videos on 'CoolMark' or sharing weekly recaps on 'This Week in Esports/Gaming,' Mark Cai works with enterprise influencers on NVIDIA's Public Relations team.

He's entering his last year at Arizona State University, where he studies marketing and computer information systems.

Cai works on discovering new influencers for enterprise vertical markets, such as retail and telecoms, to collaborate with them and integrate NVIDIA launches and announcements into their content.

'We're able to work with influencers to get our news out to a wider audience. Being their point of contact and helping them every step of the way is very rewarding,' he said.

As if his summer wasn't great enough, Cai managed to fulfill a prophecy he made before joining the company - snagging a GeForce RTX 3090.

Yulin Li is starting her third year at the University of California, Berkeley, studying computer science and cognitive science.

As a software engineering intern, she is working on natural language processing and using contextual understanding to validate user input and extend conversations with chatbots.

Working out of the NVIDIA campus in Shanghai, Yulin is one of the few interns this summer going into the office and getting to meet her coworkers in person.

'My team and I get lunch together every day, and then we take a walk around the campus to talk and get to know each other a bit more. They have been so patient and welcoming over these past two months, and I'm so grateful for this experience,' she said.

Anastasia Kokin is a fourth-year software support engineering student at ORT Braude College, in Karmiel, Israel.

She works on NVIDIA's technical support team, helping customers with networking products and new releases like the Omniverse platform and Fleet Command.

What Kokin likes the most about interning at the company is how there's always something new to learn.

'I learn new things on a daily basis. Every month, we have new technologies that we need to know the ins and outs of. There's always something new coming up that we need to learn,' Kokin said.

Manish Agarwal is in his final year of undergrad at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, studying electronics and communication engineering.

Agarwal is an ASIC intern on the GPU context switch team. He focuses on testing new features, ensuring all test points are covered, then compiling that data to help improve future projects.

His advice for future interns is to get to know as many people on your team as possible, including your mentors and other interns.

'Contact your mentors as frequently as you can, and don't be afraid to ask for help. They are more than happy to give you advice, even on basic tasks,' he said.

Want to join in on the fun? Learn more about NVIDIA's internship program. Applications are accepted year-round.