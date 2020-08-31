Log in
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

08/31/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Monday, Sept. 14, at 12:20 p.m. Pacific time

Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum
Monday, Sept. 21, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA’s presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:             
Simona Jankowski
Investor Relations
NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com
 Robert Sherbin
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
rsherbin@nvidia.com
   

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
