    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

06/01/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Evercore ISI Inaugural TMT Conference
Monday, June 7, at 10:15 a.m. Pacific time

BofA 2021 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific time

Nasdaq 44th Investor Conference
Wednesday, June 16, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcasts of NVIDIA’s presentations at these events, available at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona JankowskiRobert Sherbin
Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com  

© 2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 844 M - -
Net income 2022 8 145 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,6x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 405 B 405 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 703,05 $
Last Close Price 649,78 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.43%404 813
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.64%561 129
INTEL CORPORATION14.65%230 651
BROADCOM INC.7.87%192 853
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS15.65%175 303
QUALCOMM, INC.-11.68%151 761