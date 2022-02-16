NVIDIA CORP CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO LAUNCH 'GRACE' CHIP IN FIRST…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Undervalued stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment themes
The Cannabis Industry
Place your bets
In Vino Veritas
Adtechs
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Cannabis Industry
Place your bets
In Vino Veritas
Adtechs
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
NVIDIA Corporation
News
Summary
NVDA
US67066G1040
NVIDIA CORPORATION
(NVDA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
02/16 04:00:00 pm
265.11
USD
+0.06%
05:54p
Nvidia gives upbeat revenue forecast; Applied Materials sees supply-chain challenges
RE
05:52p
Nvidia corp ceo says co on track to launch 'grace' chip in first…
RE
05:51p
Nvidia corp cfo expects improved capacity in coming quaters to s…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
NVIDIA CORP CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO LAUNCH 'GRACE' CHIP IN FIRST…
02/16/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
NVIDIA CORP CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO LAUNCH 'GRACE' CHIP IN FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR - CONF CALL
© Reuters 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:54p
Nvidia gives upbeat revenue forecast; Applied Materials sees supply-chain challenges
RE
05:52p
Nvidia corp ceo says co on track to launch 'grace' chip in first…
RE
05:51p
Nvidia corp cfo expects improved capacity in coming quaters to s…
RE
04:54p
NVIDIA
: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44p
NVIDIA
: Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:43p
Nvidia Q4 Gains, Q1 Revenue Outlook Beat Estimates; Shares Slip 1% Late
MT
04:28p
NVIDIA Q4 Personal Visualization Revenue at $643 Million, vs. Visible Alpha Consensus o..
MT
04:26p
NVIDIA Q4 Gaming Revenue at $3.42 Billion, vs. Visible Alpha Consensus of $3.35 Billion..
MT
04:24p
NVIDIA Guides for Q1 Revenue of $8.10 Billion, Plus or Minus 2%, vs. CIQ Analyst Consen..
MT
04:23p
NVIDIA Posts Q4 EPS of $1.32, vs. CIQ Analyst Consensus of $1.22 Per Share
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
01/10
NVIDIA Named Top Pick for Large Cap Semiconductors at BofA Securities on Growth Potenti..
MT
2021
Tigress Financial Adjusts NVIDIA Price Target to $400 From $230, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2021
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
26 675 M
-
-
Net income 2022
9 288 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
11 720 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
72,8x
Yield 2022
0,07%
Capitalization
662 B
662 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
24,4x
EV / Sales 2023
20,3x
Nbr of Employees
18 975
Free-Float
62,0%
More Financials
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
41
Last Close Price
265,11 $
Average target price
338,26 $
Spread / Average Target
27,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally
Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi
Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist
Executive Vice President-Operations
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-9.91%
662 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
5.04%
588 967
BROADCOM INC.
-9.41%
248 868
INTEL CORPORATION
-5.94%
197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.
-5.40%
194 971
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-11.83%
153 466
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave