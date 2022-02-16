Log in
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
NVIDIA CORP CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO LAUNCH 'GRACE' CHIP IN FIRST…

02/16/2022 | 05:52pm EST
NVIDIA CORP CEO SAYS CO ON TRACK TO LAUNCH 'GRACE' CHIP IN FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR - CONF CALL


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 675 M - -
Net income 2022 9 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,8x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 662 B 662 B -
EV / Sales 2022 24,4x
EV / Sales 2023 20,3x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 265,11 $
Average target price 338,26 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-9.91%662 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED5.04%588 967
BROADCOM INC.-9.41%248 868
INTEL CORPORATION-5.94%197 248
QUALCOMM, INC.-5.40%194 971
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.83%153 466