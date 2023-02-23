NVIDIA : Celebrates 1 Million Jetson Developers Worldwide at GTC

A million developers across the globe are now using the NVIDIA Jetson platform for edge AI and robotics to build innovative technologies. Plus, more than 6,000 companies - a third of which are startups - have integrated the platform with their products.

These milestones and more will be celebrated during the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Developer Days at GTC, a global conference for the era of AI and the metaverse, taking place online March 20-23.

Atlanta-based Kris Kersey, the mind behind the popular YouTube channel Kersey Fabrications, is one developer using the NVIDIA Jetson platform for his one-in-a-million technological innovations.

He created a fully functional Iron Man helmet that could be straight out of the Marvel Comics films. It uses the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX 8GB developer kit as the core of the "Arc Reactor" powering its heads-up display - a transparent display that presents information wherever the user's looking.

In just over two years, Kersey built from scratch the wearable helmet, complete with object detection and other on-screen sensors that would make Tony Stark proud.

"The software design was more than half the work on the project, and for me, this is the most exciting, interesting part," Kersey said. "The software takes all of the discrete hardware components and makes them into a remarkable system."

To get started, Kersey turned to GitHub where he found "Hello AI World," a guide for deploying deep-learning inference networks and deep vision primitives with the NVIDIA TensorRT software development kit and NVIDIA Jetson. He then wrote a wrapper code to connect his own project.

Watch Kersey document his Iron Man project from start to finish:

This 3D-printed helmet is just the beginning for Kersey, who's aiming to build a full Iron Man suit later this year. He plans to make the entire project's code open source, so anyone who dreams of becoming a superhero can try it for themselves.

