Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : Delivers Streaming AR and VR from the Cloud with AWS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:20am EDT

NVIDIA and AWS are bringing the future of XR streaming to the cloud.

Announced today, the NVIDIA CloudXR platform will be available on Amazon EC2 P3 and G4 instances, which support NVIDIA V100 and T4 GPUs, allowing cloud users to stream high-quality immersive experiences to remote VR and AR devices.

The CloudXR platform includes the NVIDIA CloudXR software development kit, NVIDIA Virtual Workstation software and NVIDIA AI SDKs to deliver photorealistic graphics, with the mobile convenience of all-in-one XR headsets. XR is a collective term for VR, AR and mixed reality.

With the ability to stream from the cloud, professionals can now easily set up, scale and access immersive experiences from anywhere - they no longer need to be tethered to expensive workstations or external VR tracking systems.

The growing availability of advanced tools like CloudXR is paving the way for enhanced collaboration, streamlined workflows and high fidelity virtual environments. XR solutions are also introducing new possibilities for adding AI features and functionality.

With the CloudXR platform, many early access customers and partners across industries like manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare and others are enhancing immersive experiences by combining photorealistic graphics with the mobility of wireless head-mounted displays.

Lucid Motors recently announced the new Lucid Air, a powerful and efficient electric vehicle that users can experience through a custom implementation of the ZeroLight platform. Lucid Motors is developing a virtual design showroom using the CloudXR platform. By streaming the experience from AWS, shoppers can enter the virtual environment and see the advanced features of Lucid Air.

'NVIDIA CloudXR allows people all over the world to experience an incredibly immersive, personalized design with the new Lucid Air,' said Thomas Orenz, director of digital interactive marketing at Lucid Motors. 'By using the AWS cloud, we can save on infrastructure costs by removing the need for onsite servers, while also dynamically scaling the VR configuration experiences for our customers.'

Another early adopter of CloudXR on AWS is The Gettys Group, a hospitality design, branding and development company based in Chicago. Gettys frequently partners with visualization company Theia Interactive to turn the design process into interactive Unreal Engine VR experiences.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Gettys and Theia used NVIDIA CloudXR to deliver customer projects to a local Oculus Quest HMD, streaming from the AWS EC2 P3 instance with NVIDIA Virtual Workstations.

'This is a game changer - by streaming collaborative experiences from AWS, we can digitally bring project stakeholders together on short notice for quick VR design alignment meetings,' said Ron Swidler, chief innovation officer at The Gettys Group. 'This is going to save a ton of time and money, but more importantly it's going to increase client engagement, understanding and satisfaction.'


Next-Level Streaming from the Cloud

CloudXR is built on NVIDIA RTX GPUs to allow streaming of immersive AR, VR or mixed reality experiences from anywhere.

The platform includes:

  • NVIDIA CloudXR SDK, which provides support for all OpenVR apps and includes broad client support for phones, tablets and HMDs. Its adaptive streaming protocol delivers the richest experiences with the lowest perceived latency by constantly adapting to network conditions.
  • NVIDIA Virtual Workstations to deliver the most immersive, highest quality graphics at the fastest frame rates. It's available from cloud providers such as AWS, or can be deployed from an enterprise data center.
  • NVIDIA AI SDKs to accelerate performance and enhance immersive presence.

With the NVIDIA CloudXR platform on Amazon EC2 G4 and P3 instances supporting NVIDIA T4 and V100 GPUs, companies can deliver high-quality virtual experiences to any user, anywhere in the world.

Availability Coming Soon

NVIDIA CloudXR on AWS will be generally available early next year, with a private beta available in the coming months. Sign up now to get the latest news and updates on upcoming CloudXR releases, including the private beta.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 13:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
09:30aNvidia lays out plan to create new kind of data center chip
RE
09:20aNVIDIA : Delivers Streaming AR and VR from the Cloud with AWS
PU
09:10aNVIDIA : CEO Outlines Vision for ‘Age of AI' in News-Packed GTC Kitchen Ke..
PU
09:04aNVIDIA : Global Technology Leaders Adopt NVIDIA EGX Edge AI Platform to Infuse I..
AQ
09:04aNVIDIA : Announces Partnership with GSK's AI-Powered Lab for Discovery of Medici..
AQ
09:04aNVIDIA : Introduces New Family of BlueField DPUs to Bring Breakthrough Networkin..
AQ
09:04aNVIDIA : Building UK's Most Powerful Supercomputer, Dedicated to AI Research in ..
AQ
09:04aNvidia building UK supercomputer to boost COVID-19 research
RE
09:03aNVIDIA UNVEILS JETSON NANO 2GB : The Ultimate AI and Robotics Starter Kit for St..
AQ
09:03aNVIDIA : Announces Cloud-AI Video-Streaming Platform to Better Connect Millions ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 760 M - -
Net income 2021 3 635 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,3x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 322 B 322 B -
EV / Sales 2021 20,1x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 555,03 $
Last Close Price 522,49 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION122.05%322 376
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED30.82%387 890
INTEL CORPORATION-14.77%216 946
BROADCOM INC.12.91%144 338
QUALCOMM, INC.30.87%130 281
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.98%129 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group