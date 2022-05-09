NVIDIA Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $171.16, down $15.59 or 8.35%

--Would be lowest close since June 3, 2021, when it closed at $169.70

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 3, 2020, when it fell 9.28%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 15.83% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 16.96%

--Down 7.72% month-to-date

--Down 41.8% year-to-date

--Down 48.72% from its all-time closing high of $333.76 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 19.98% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $142.66

--Down 48.72% from its 52-week closing high of $333.76 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 25.25% from its 52-week closing low of $136.65 on May 13, 2021

--Traded as low as $170.22; lowest intraday level since June 3, 2021, when it hit $165.83

--Down 8.85% at today's intraday low

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:21:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1442ET