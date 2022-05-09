Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:12:32 pm EDT
171.83 USD   -7.99%
02:43pNVIDIA Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:09aSoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/06SEC Charges NVIDIA Corporation with Inadequate Disclosures about Impact of Cryptomining
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is currently at $171.16, down $15.59 or 8.35%


--Would be lowest close since June 3, 2021, when it closed at $169.70

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Sept. 3, 2020, when it fell 9.28%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 15.83% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Sept. 8, 2020, when it fell 16.96%

--Down 7.72% month-to-date

--Down 41.8% year-to-date

--Down 48.72% from its all-time closing high of $333.76 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 19.98% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $142.66

--Down 48.72% from its 52-week closing high of $333.76 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 25.25% from its 52-week closing low of $136.65 on May 13, 2021

--Traded as low as $170.22; lowest intraday level since June 3, 2021, when it hit $165.83

--Down 8.85% at today's intraday low

--Fourth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

--Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:21:50 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1442ET

All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:43pNVIDIA Down Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
04:09aSoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/06SEC Charges NVIDIA Corporation with Inadequate Disclosures about Impact of Cryptomining
AQ
05/06SEC : Nvidia failed to disclose crypto as revenue generator
AQ
05/06Nvidia Agrees to Pay $5.5 Million to Settle SEC Charges of Inadequate Disclosures on Cr..
MT
05/06SEC Fines Nvidia $5.5 Million Over Cryptomining Disclosures
DJ
05/05SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Lower; Etsy, Shopify Slump
MT
05/05NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; CFO Commentary to Be P..
AQ
05/05SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Advanced Micro Devices, Etsy P..
MT
05/05Arm China says its ousted CEO Wu is refusing to pack up
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 774 M - -
Net income 2023 10 981 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 0,09%
Capitalization 468 B 468 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 186,75 $
Average target price 323,02 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.50%471 856
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.15%461 777
BROADCOM INC.-12.82%236 799
INTEL CORPORATION-13.98%182 354
QUALCOMM, INC.-23.13%158 637
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.15%157 021