NVIDIA Expands Virtual GPU Software to Accelerate Remote Workflows, Graphics Performance

NVIDIA is raising the bar for a modern hybrid workspace experience with the newest release NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software, now available.

The latest version of NVIDIA vGPU adds support for Windows 11 virtual desktops, bringing accelerated graphics performance to provide the highest quality user experience. It also includes support for NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, so more users can tap into the power of AI to create stunning, photorealistic graphics from anywhere.

The recent Windows 11 release provides a new level of sophistication to desktop experiences - as well as a greater demand for graphics acceleration. It requires much more compute power than Windows 10, including a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with a WDDM 2.0 driver, and a high-definition display of 9 inches or greater with 8 bits per color channel.

Professionals can address these challenges with the NVIDIA vGPU Fall 2021 release. With GPU-accelerated virtual machines on Windows 11, users can get the power and performance to run intensive compute and graphics workflows while working remotely from anywhere, on any device.

Support for NVIDIA DLSS, a groundbreaking AI rendering technology, increases graphics performance using NVIDIA RTX GPUs with dedicated Tensor Core AI processors.

DLSS uses a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and help professionals generate beautiful, sharp rendered images. The increased frame rate and image clarity of DLSS are exceedingly beneficial to virtual reality developers, given the steep requirements of immersive experiences.

Enterprise users can stream those VR experiences to their favorite XR devices by using NVIDIA CloudXR running on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (vWS).

To simplify the deployment of accelerated virtual desktop infrastructure and help customers implement the highest quality end-user computing solution possible, NVIDIA now offers customized pre-sales and post-sales services for NVIDIA vGPU deployments. This includes:

VDI Assessments to help customers along their desktop transformation journey, and

to help customers along their desktop transformation journey, and VDI Implementations to more quickly architect and deploy an accelerated VDI environment.

With this release of vGPU software, customers using NVIDIA RTX vWS or NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) software editions are supported with Ubuntu KVM (versions 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS) and SuSE Linux hypervisors.

The NVIDIA vGPU Fall 2021 release is available for download now, here.