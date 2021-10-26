Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA Expands Virtual GPU Software to Accelerate Remote Workflows, Graphics Performance

10/26/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NVIDIA is raising the bar for a modern hybrid workspace experience with the newest release NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software, now available.

The latest version of NVIDIA vGPU adds support for Windows 11 virtual desktops, bringing accelerated graphics performance to provide the highest quality user experience. It also includes support for NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, so more users can tap into the power of AI to create stunning, photorealistic graphics from anywhere.

Powerful Performance for Remote Environments

The recent Windows 11 release provides a new level of sophistication to desktop experiences - as well as a greater demand for graphics acceleration. It requires much more compute power than Windows 10, including a graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later with a WDDM 2.0 driver, and a high-definition display of 9 inches or greater with 8 bits per color channel.

Professionals can address these challenges with the NVIDIA vGPU Fall 2021 release. With GPU-accelerated virtual machines on Windows 11, users can get the power and performance to run intensive compute and graphics workflows while working remotely from anywhere, on any device.

Support for NVIDIA DLSS, a groundbreaking AI rendering technology, increases graphics performance using NVIDIA RTX GPUs with dedicated Tensor Core AI processors.

DLSS uses a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and help professionals generate beautiful, sharp rendered images. The increased frame rate and image clarity of DLSS are exceedingly beneficial to virtual reality developers, given the steep requirements of immersive experiences.

Enterprise users can stream those VR experiences to their favorite XR devices by using NVIDIA CloudXR running on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstations (vWS).

To simplify the deployment of accelerated virtual desktop infrastructure and help customers implement the highest quality end-user computing solution possible, NVIDIA now offers customized pre-sales and post-sales services for NVIDIA vGPU deployments. This includes:

  • VDI Assessments to help customers along their desktop transformation journey, and
  • VDI Implementations to more quickly architect and deploy an accelerated VDI environment.

With this release of vGPU software, customers using NVIDIA RTX vWS or NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server (vCS) software editions are supported with Ubuntu KVM (versions 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS) and SuSE Linux hypervisors.

The NVIDIA vGPU Fall 2021 release is available for download now, here.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 18:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
03:08pWall Street hits record but Facebook caps gains
RE
02:56pNVIDIA Expands Virtual GPU Software to Accelerate Remote Workflows, Graphics Performanc..
PU
01:35pTech Stocks Keeping Broader Indices Near Record Highs
MT
12:39pEquities Extend Rally Midday as Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Rise
MT
12:29pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Extend Rally as Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Rise
MT
12:12pS&P 500 hits record high on tech strength, earnings cheer
RE
11:38aUS Stocks Advance With Technology Powering Index Gains While Yields Remain Steady in Mi..
MT
09:41aNvidia on Track for Record High Close, Best Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far ..
DJ
09:26aAdobe MAX Kicks Off With New RTX-Accelerated Adobe Lightroom Features, NVIDIA Studio Se..
PU
07:30aSOCIAL BUZZ : Most Wallstreetbets Trend Higher Lead by Ocugen, Facebook, Nvidia Corp.
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 758 M - -
Net income 2022 8 775 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,5x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 578 B 578 B -
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 231,66 $
Average target price 228,69 $
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.45%578 223
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%551 394
BROADCOM INC.19.23%214 893
INTEL CORPORATION-0.82%200 950
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.29%184 827
QUALCOMM, INC.-13.40%148 817