"GTC is a front-row seat to what's happening in AI."

The global NVIDIA ecosystem now approaches 5 million developers-capping a record-setting year for new developers. Forty thousand companies have worked with NVIDIA. There are now more than 3,300 GPU-accelerated applications. More than 1,600 generative AI companies are building on NVIDIA.

"NVIDIA's moat is its software and ecosystem."

"NVIDIA's new Blackwell chip is key to the next stage of AI."

Bloomberg

The NVIDIA Blackwell platform has arrived-enabling organizations everywhere to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25X less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor.