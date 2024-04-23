"GTC is a front-row seat to what's happening in AI."
Bloomberg
A New Industrial Revolution
"NVIDIA's moat is its software and ecosystem."
The Edge Singapore
The global NVIDIA ecosystem now approaches 5 million developers-capping a record-setting year for new developers. Forty thousand companies have worked with NVIDIA. There are now more than 3,300 GPU-accelerated applications. More than 1,600 generative AI companies are building on NVIDIA.
Performance, Ecosystem, Reach
Demand
"NVIDIA's new Blackwell chip is key to the next stage of AI."
Bloomberg
The NVIDIA Blackwell platform has arrived-enabling organizations everywhere to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25X less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor.
"Meet Blackwell, the new GPU for the AI era."
Engineering.com
"NVIDIA moved the ball forward with the latest iteration of its speedy NVLink technology."
HPCWire
To accelerate performance for multitrillion- parameter and mixture-of-experts AI models, the latest iteration of NVIDIA NVLink delivers groundbreaking 1.8TB/s bidirectional throughout per GPU. This ensures seamless high-speed communication among up to 576 GPUs for the most complex LLMs.
"The new AI platform could be a game changer."
Barron's
Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution. Working with the most dynamic companies in the world, we'll realize the promise of AI for every industry.
HGX B100
NVLink Switch
GB200 Superchip
Quantum X800 Switch
Spectrum X800 Switch
Compute Node
ConnectX-8 SuperNIC
BlueField-3 SuperNIC
"Widespread adoption anticipated."
VentureBeat
Among the many organizations expected to adopt Blackwell are Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Tesla, and xAI.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (55.9%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (44.1%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (55.6%), gaming (33.6%), professional visualization (5.7%), automotive (3.4%) and other (1.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (30.7%), Taiwan (25.9%), China (21.5%) and other (21.9%).