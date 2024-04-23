GTC 2024

Highlights

"GTC is a front-row seat to what's happening in AI."

Bloomberg

A New Industrial Revolution

"NVIDIA's moat is its software and ecosystem."

The Edge Singapore

The global NVIDIA ecosystem now approaches 5 million developers-capping a record-setting year for new developers. Forty thousand companies have worked with NVIDIA. There are now more than 3,300 GPU-accelerated applications. More than 1,600 generative AI companies are building on NVIDIA.

Performance, Ecosystem, Reach

Demand

"NVIDIA's new Blackwell chip is key to the next stage of AI."

Bloomberg

The NVIDIA Blackwell platform has arrived-enabling organizations everywhere to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25X less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor.

"Meet Blackwell, the new GPU for the AI era."

Engineering.com

"NVIDIA moved the ball forward with the latest iteration of its speedy NVLink technology."

HPCWire

To accelerate performance for multitrillion- parameter and mixture-of-experts AI models, the latest iteration of NVIDIA NVLink delivers groundbreaking 1.8TB/s bidirectional throughout per GPU. This ensures seamless high-speed communication among up to 576 GPUs for the most complex LLMs.

"The new AI platform could be a game changer."

Barron's

Generative AI is the defining technology of our time. Blackwell is the engine to power this new industrial revolution. Working with the most dynamic companies in the world, we'll realize the promise of AI for every industry.

HGX B100

NVLink Switch

GB200 Superchip

Quantum X800 Switch

Spectrum X800 Switch

Compute Node

ConnectX-8 SuperNIC

BlueField-3 SuperNIC

"Widespread adoption anticipated."

VentureBeat

Among the many organizations expected to adopt Blackwell are Amazon Web Services, Dell Technologies, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, Tesla, and xAI.

