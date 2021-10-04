NVIDIA : Grab a Front Row Seat to the Autonomous Future at GTC

Everything that moves will one day be autonomous, transforming industries and creating new business models.

The NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference brings together the leaders, researchers and developers who are building this self-driving future. The virtual conference also features experts from industries transformed by AI, such as healthcare, robotics and finance.

And it's all free to attend.

GTC attendees will be the first to hear the latest NVIDIA news during the opening keynote on Nov. 9, delivered by CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

The rest of the week features more than 500 sessions covering autonomous vehicles, AI, supercomputing and more. Conference-goers will have the opportunity to network and learn from in-house experts on the latest in AI and self-driving development.

Here's a sneak peek at what to expect at GTC:

The NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem encompasses automakers, suppliers, software startups, mapmakers and sensor companies building safe and efficient self-driving solutions.

At GTC, attendees can experience this rich network of companies and hear how they're using GPU technology to transform transportation. These sessions include:

In addition, conference-goers will have access to in-depth talks from NVIDIA experts on autonomous vehicle development.

The NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Day, which kicks off GTC on Nov. 8, showcases the end-to-end development capabilities of the DRIVE platform and is led by those building the technology within NVIDIA.

These sessions include topics such as software development, deep neural network optimization, automated parking and mapping.

This virtual content is available to anyone - register for free today and seize the opportunity to experience the autonomous future.