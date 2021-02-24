Log in
NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
NVIDIA : Graphics-Chip Maker Nvidia Lifts Revenue Amid Videogame Boom -- Update

02/24/2021 | 05:37pm EST
By Maria Armental

Graphics-chip maker Nvidia Corp. posted record quarterly revenue, capping a year dominated by pandemic-fueled demand for its chips in laptops, videogame machines and big data centers.

Nvidia on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $5 billion, up 61% from a year earlier, generating $2.31 in earnings a share. It also said it expects about $5.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter, ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

Demand for some of Nvidia's chips has been so hot that it has outpaced the company's ability to increase production, adding to chip-supply shortages riling the semiconductor industry.

The quarterly numbers, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said in a written statement, close out "a breakout year" for the company, underpinned by the strength in videogames, increased demand for artificial-intelligence products, and other demand drivers.

Through Wednesday's close, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company's shares have more than doubled over the past 12 months. Nvidia last year surpassed Intel Corp. as the most valuable U.S. semiconductor company.

Shares in Nvidia rose 2.5% to $579.96 on Wednesday. The stock also advanced in after-hours trading, following the earnings report.

Mr. Huang wants to expand Nvidia's focus with the proposed $40 billion acquisition of U.K.-based chip designer Arm Holdings from SoftBank Group Corp. Arm's circuit designs are in almost all smartphones, and its acquisition would open up a new business line for Nvidia.

The proposed acquisition has attracted regulatory scrutiny. Some rivals are concerned about the prospect of one of their chip-making competitors owning Arm, potentially undermining its attractiveness as a neutral supplier. Nvidia has said it supports keeping Arm's open business model,

"We are making good progress toward acquiring Arm," Mr. Huang said.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1737ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 470 M - -
Net income 2021 4 084 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 87,5x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 359 B 359 B -
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 601,14 $
Last Close Price 579,96 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.96%350 156
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.92%596 411
INTEL CORPORATION26.48%248 331
BROADCOM INC.8.80%192 642
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.66%159 063
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-4.86%155 768
