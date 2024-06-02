Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and any other forward-looking statements that go beyond historical facts that are made in this presentation are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences and demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems and other factors.
NVIDIA has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and you should not rely upon the forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The future events and trends discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Although NVIDIA believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. For a complete discussion of factors that could materially affect NVIDIA's financial results and operations, please refer to the reports NVIDIA files from time to time with the SEC, including NVIDIA's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Copies of reports NVIDIA files with the SEC are posted on NVIDIA's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge.
Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements within are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.
NVIDIA CUDA LIBRARIES OPEN NEW MARKETS
NVIDIA GOOGLE COLAB PANDAS-CUDF
NVIDIA ANNOUNCES PANDAS-CUDF IN GOOGLE COLAB
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (55.9%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (44.1%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (55.6%), gaming (33.6%), professional visualization (5.7%), automotive (3.4%) and other (1.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (30.7%), Taiwan (25.9%), China (21.5%) and other (21.9%).