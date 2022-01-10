NVIDIA : Leading HPC Software Company Bright Computing Joins NVIDIA

Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high performance computing systems used by more than 700 organizations worldwide, is now part of NVIDIA.

Companies in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other markets use its tool to set up and run HPC clusters, groups of servers linked by high-speed networks into a single unit. Its product, Bright Cluster Manager, becomes the latest addition to NVIDIA's software stack for accelerated computing.

Bright Computing, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Amsterdam, has customers that include household names such as Boeing, NASA, Tesla, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens.

We've been working with Bright for more than a decade as they integrated their software with our GPUs, networking, CUDA and most recently DGX systems.

Now we see an opportunity to combine our system software capabilities to make HPC data centers easier to buy, build and operate, creating a much larger future for HPC.

NVIDIA's partners will take Bright's software to more markets. And Bright's software and expertise will enhance our growing NVIDIA DGX and data center businesses.

Bright's flexible software can run at the edge, in the data center and across multiple public or hybrid clouds. It automates administration for clusters whether they're made up of a handful or hundreds of thousands of servers. And it supports Arm and x86 CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and Kubernetes containers.

We welcome Bright's employees into NVIDIA. Together, we'll continue to support Bright's customers and invest in its product roadmap to grow the business.

"NVIDIA is changing the world as we know it, and we couldn't be more excited for our team and software to play a part in that," said Bill Wagner, CEO of Bright Computing.

The combination of HPC, accelerated computing and AI has spawned what NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls "an industrial HPC era."

Clusters are at the heart of HPC's scale-out style of computing, born in supercomputing centers and increasingly going mainstream to support AI.

Companies and developers in every field are adopting HPC systems to build physically accurate 3D simulations and digital twins for work as diverse as drug discovery, product design and factory automation - many of them using NVIDIA Omniverse.

Bolstered by Bright Computing's team and software, NVIDIA will continue to democratize access to HPC and accelerated computing.