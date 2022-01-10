Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Leading HPC Software Company Bright Computing Joins NVIDIA

01/10/2022 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bright Computing, a leader in software for managing high performance computing systems used by more than 700 organizations worldwide, is now part of NVIDIA.

Companies in healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and other markets use its tool to set up and run HPC clusters, groups of servers linked by high-speed networks into a single unit. Its product, Bright Cluster Manager, becomes the latest addition to NVIDIA's software stack for accelerated computing.

Bright Computing, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Amsterdam, has customers that include household names such as Boeing, NASA, Tesla, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens.

We've been working with Bright for more than a decade as they integrated their software with our GPUs, networking, CUDA and most recently DGX systems.

Now we see an opportunity to combine our system software capabilities to make HPC data centers easier to buy, build and operate, creating a much larger future for HPC.

NVIDIA's partners will take Bright's software to more markets. And Bright's software and expertise will enhance our growing NVIDIA DGX and data center businesses.

Bright's flexible software can run at the edge, in the data center and across multiple public or hybrid clouds. It automates administration for clusters whether they're made up of a handful or hundreds of thousands of servers. And it supports Arm and x86 CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and Kubernetes containers.

We welcome Bright's employees into NVIDIA. Together, we'll continue to support Bright's customers and invest in its product roadmap to grow the business.

"NVIDIA is changing the world as we know it, and we couldn't be more excited for our team and software to play a part in that," said Bill Wagner, CEO of Bright Computing.

Ready for the Industrial HPC Era

The combination of HPC, accelerated computing and AI has spawned what NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang calls "an industrial HPC era."

Clusters are at the heart of HPC's scale-out style of computing, born in supercomputing centers and increasingly going mainstream to support AI.

Companies and developers in every field are adopting HPC systems to build physically accurate 3D simulations and digital twins for work as diverse as drug discovery, product design and factory automation - many of them using NVIDIA Omniverse.

Bolstered by Bright Computing's team and software, NVIDIA will continue to democratize access to HPC and accelerated computing.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 21:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:58pNVIDIA : Leading HPC Software Company Bright Computing Joins NVIDIA
PU
04:18pNVIDIA Named Top Pick for Large Cap Semiconductors at BofA Securities on Growth Potenti..
MT
03:20pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Slide; GameStop, ContextLogic Sink
MT
01:18pNVIDIA : AI Startup Speeds Up Derivative Models for Bank of Montreal
PU
01:18pCLOUD CONTROL : Production Studio Taylor James Elevates Remote Workflows With NVIDIA Techn..
PU
06:59aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Monday
MT
01/09Wall St Week Ahead-Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind
RE
01/07Hawkish Fed gives value stocks a second wind
RE
01/07SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Follow Broader Market in Mixed Trade; Digital World Ac..
MT
01/07SCOOPING UP CUSTOMERS : Startup's No-Code AI Gains Traction for Industrial Inspection
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 668 M - -
Net income 2022 9 292 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 74,8x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 681 B 681 B -
EV / Sales 2022 25,1x
EV / Sales 2023 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float -
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 272,47 $
Average target price 335,41 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-7.36%681 175
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.55%593 475
BROADCOM INC.-6.95%255 631
INTEL CORPORATION3.77%217 340
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-1.35%202 059
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED-4.79%165 718