Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Omniverse Creator Takes Viewers Down an Artistic Time Tunnel in OmniRacer Video

12/02/2021 | 11:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Movies like The Matrix and The Lord of the Rings inspired a lifelong journey in computer graphics for Piotr Skiejka, a senior visual effects artist at Ubisoft.

Born in Poland and based in Singapore, Skiejka turned his childhood passion of playing with motion design - as well as compositing, lighting and rendering effects - into a career.

He was recently named a winner of the #CreateYourRetroverse contest, in which creators using NVIDIA Omniverse shared scenes that flashback to when and where their love for graphics began.

Skiejka uses the Omniverse real-time collaboration and simulation platform for his 3D workflows when designing animation, film and video game scenes.

Over the past 13 years, he's worked on the visual effects for a filmography of nearly two dozen listings, including Marvel's Avengers and an episode of Game of Thrones, as well as several commercials and video games.

"I enjoy learning new workflows and expanding my creative knowledge every day, especially in such an evolving field," he said.

A Lord of the Rende(rings)

Skiejka's creative process begins with collecting references and creating a board full of pictures. Then, he blocks scenes in Omniverse, using simple shapes and meshes to fill the space before taking a first pass at lighting.

After experimenting with a scene's different layers, Skiejka replaces his blocked prototypes with high-resolution assets - perfecting the lighting and tweaking material textures as final touches.

Watch a stunning example of his creative process in this video, which was recognized in the NVIDIA Omniverse #CreateYourRetroverse contest:

According to Skiejka, the main challenges he previously faced were long rendering times and slow software feedback when lighting and shading.

"Now, with NVIDIA RTX technology, render time is greatly decreased, and visual feedback occurs in real time," he said. "The Omniverse Kit framework and the Omniverse Nucleus server are superb game-changers and perfect additions to my workflow."

Skiejka's favorite feature of the platform, however, is the Omniverse Create scene composition application. He said it's "packed with valuable extensions, like PhysX and Flow," which he used while designing the retroverse scene above.

"I hope I showed the spirit of childhood in my #CreateYourRetroverse video, and that this artistic time tunnel between the past and present will inspire others to showcase their experiences, too," Skiejka said.

Learn more about NVIDIA Omniverse.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 16:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:21aNVIDIA : Omniverse Creator Takes Viewers Down an Artistic Time Tunnel in OmniRacer Video
PU
09:31aGFN THURSDAY : Dashing Into December With RTX 3080 Memberships and 20 New Games
PU
09:31aNVIDIA : Fotokite's Autonomous Drone Gives Firefighters an Eye in the Sky
PU
08:06aHut 8 Mining Increases Bitcoin Production With New Chip Deployment
DJ
06:49aWallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Pre-Bell Thursday, Apple Shares Decline on Demand W..
MT
12/01Hewlett Packard Enterprise to supply U.S. green energy research supercomputer
RE
12/01NVIDIA : Cloud Service, OEMs Raise the Bar on AI Training with NVIDIA AI
PU
12/01NVIDIA : Real or Not Real? Attorney Steven Frank Uses Deep Learning to Authenticate Art
PU
12/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trend Higher Ahead of Wednesday's Opening Bell
MT
12/01NVIDIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 667 M - -
Net income 2022 9 292 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,3x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 786 B 786 B -
EV / Sales 2022 29,0x
EV / Sales 2023 24,3x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 314,35 $
Average target price 330,96 $
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION140.79%785 875
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.21%562 339
BROADCOM INC.26.70%228 348
INTEL CORPORATION-2.45%197 656
QUALCOMM, INC.15.29%196 706
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.62.59%180 067