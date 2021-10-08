Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Oski Technology, an Expert in Formal Verification, Joins NVIDIA

10/08/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to announce that Oski Technology, a company specializing in formal verification methods, will be joining NVIDIA.

Modern processors pack tens of billions of transistors, tiny on/off switches connected by billions of microscopic pathways. A bug in a single transistor can prevent a chip from operating correctly, requiring costly revisions to fix.

Today, verification engineers rely on two very different methods to make sure bugs don't make it into silicon - simulation and formal verification.

The first approach relies on millions of simulations that search for bugs, exercising corner cases in carefully designed tests.

Formal verification, Oski's specialty, is a powerful alternative that uses mathematical analysis of a design instead of simulations to prove that a particular feature behaves correctly for all possible inputs.

Whereas simulation injects 1's and 0's into a design to test whether numbers are added properly, Oski's approach formally verifies that "c = a + b."

A Leading Role in Formal Verification

In the semiconductor industry, Oski is well known for its leading edge work in formal verification. Its founder, Vigyan Singhal, also founded Jasper Design Automation. Jasper's software remains one of the most powerful software tools available for formal verification proofs. However, powerful tools require great expertise to be used successfully.

In 2005, Vigyan started Oski with the mission of applying the deep computer science of formal verification. Oski has since grown to become a well-recognized leader in the field and has been a valued partner to NVIDIA for more than 10 years.

An Office in a Rising Tech Hub

Oski has offices in San Jose, Budapest and Gurgaon. Most of its employees work in Gurgaon, a city of more than a million people less than 20 miles southeast of New Delhi. Recently renamed Gurugram, it's the country's second-largest tech hub, as well as an emerging center of finance and banking.

India is already home to NVIDIA's largest group of employees outside the U.S., and the new Gurugram office will be NVIDIA's fourth engineering office in India.

Raising the Bar for Innovation

As NVIDIA's products have grown in complexity and scope, now spanning markets from gaming and data center computing to networking and autonomous vehicles, the importance of designing perfect first silicon has never been higher. And new autonomous machine applications where safety is the highest goal make verification vital.

With this acquisition, we have the opportunity to dramatically increase our investment in and commitment to formal verification strategies to achieve that goal.

Powerful verification methods directly enable more rapid innovation, and we are very excited to join forces with the Oski team to deliver even more amazing products for years to come.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:32aNVIDIA : Oski Technology, an Expert in Formal Verification, Joins NVIDIA
PU
10/07WONDERS OF THE WORLD : NVIDIA Emerging Chapters Program Spurs AI Innovation Across Develop..
PU
10/07FALLING INTO OCTOBER : GFN Thursday Brings ‘Far Cry 6,' ‘Marvel's Guardians of..
PU
10/06Nvidia Proposes Concessions in Bid to Secure EU Approval for Arm Takeover
MT
10/06VC DAILY : NFX Adds to Seed Arms Race With $450 Million Fund
DJ
10/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Less tech, more energy
10/06NVIDIA : Sing It, Sister! Maya Ackerman on LyricStudio, an AI-Based Writing Assistant
PU
10/06NVIDIA : EU to Make Decision on Nvidia's $54 Billion Arm Takeover By Oct. 27
MT
10/06Nvidia has offered concessions in bid fogbr eu antitrust approval for arm buy - eu comm..
RE
10/05Tech Stocks Back Away Slightly From Midday Highs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 759 M - -
Net income 2022 8 775 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,2x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 526 B 526 B -
EV / Sales 2022 20,0x
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 210,75 $
Average target price 227,82 $
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.43%526 032
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%536 861
INTEL CORPORATION8.75%219 808
BROADCOM INC.12.81%203 306
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS18.44%180 312
QUALCOMM, INC.-16.08%144 204