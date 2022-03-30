Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/30 04:15:07 pm EDT
278.22 USD   -2.91%
04:05pNVIDIA : Polestar's Dennis Nobelius on the Sustainable Performance Brand's Plans
PU
07:07aINSIDER SELL : Nvidia
MT
01:40aArm plans transfer of shares in China JV to speed up U.S. IPO - FT
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Polestar's Dennis Nobelius on the Sustainable Performance Brand's Plans

03/30/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four words: smart, sustainable, Super Bowl. Polestar's commercial during the big game made it clear no-compromise electric vehicles are now mainstream.

Polestar Chief Operating Officer Dennis Nobelius sees driving enjoyment and autonomous-driving capabilities complementing one another in sustainable vehicles that keep driving - and the driver - front and center.

NVIDIA's Katie Washabaugh spoke with Nobelius for the latest episode of the AI Podcast about the role the performance brand will play as vehicles become greener and more autonomous.

Nobelius touched on the sustainable automaker's plans to unveil its third vehicle, the Polestar 3, the tech inside it, and what the company's racing heritage brings to the intersection of smarts and sustainability.

You Might Also Like

NVIDIA's Liila Torabi Talks the New Era of Robotics Through Isaac Sim

Robots aren't limited to the assembly line. Liila Torabi, senior product manager for Isaac Sim, a robotics and AI simulation platform powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, talks about where the field's headed.

GANTheftAuto: Harrison Kinsley on AI-Generated Gaming Environments

Humans playing games against machines is nothing new, but now computers can develop their own games for people to play. Programming enthusiast and social media influencer Harrison Kinsley created GANTheftAuto, an AI-based neural network that generates a playable chunk of the classic video game Grand Theft Auto V.

The Driving Force: How Ford Uses AI to Create Diverse Driving Data

The neural networks powering autonomous vehicles require petabytes of driving data to learn how to operate. Nikita Jaipuria and Rohan Bhasin from Ford Motor Company explain how they use generative adversarial networks (GANs) to fill in the gaps of real-world data used in AV training.

Subscribe to the AI Podcast: Now available on Amazon Music

You can now listen to the AI Podcast through Amazon Music.

You can also get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Make the AI Podcast Better: Have a few minutes to spare? Fill out our listener survey.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 20:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:05pNVIDIA : Polestar's Dennis Nobelius on the Sustainable Performance Brand's Plans
PU
07:07aINSIDER SELL : Nvidia
MT
01:40aArm plans transfer of shares in China JV to speed up U.S. IPO - FT
RE
03/29NVIDIA : Latest ‘I AM AI' Video Features Four-Legged Robots, Smart Cell Analysis, Tu..
PU
03/29NVIDIA : Teens Develop Handwriting-Recognition AI for Detecting Parkinson's Disease
PU
03/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Broadly Higher Midday; GameStop Snaps 10-Day R..
MT
03/29Tigress Financial Lifts NVIDIA's Price Target to $410 From $400, Citing New Products, A..
MT
03/29SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Poised to Fall, Tesla to Ris..
MT
03/25S&P 500 ends higher with financials as Treasury yields jump
RE
03/25S&P 500 rises as financials gain with Treasury yields
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 822 M - -
Net income 2023 11 126 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 63,9x
Yield 2023 0,06%
Capitalization 718 B 718 B -
EV / Sales 2023 20,2x
EV / Sales 2024 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 286,56 $
Average target price 338,51 $
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-2.57%718 119
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.44%531 993
BROADCOM INC.-3.60%261 900
INTEL CORPORATION1.46%212 762
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-14.36%200 540
QUALCOMM, INC.-11.92%181 526