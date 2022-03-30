NVIDIA : Polestar's Dennis Nobelius on the Sustainable Performance Brand's Plans

Four words: smart, sustainable, Super Bowl. Polestar's commercial during the big game made it clear no-compromise electric vehicles are now mainstream.

Polestar Chief Operating Officer Dennis Nobelius sees driving enjoyment and autonomous-driving capabilities complementing one another in sustainable vehicles that keep driving - and the driver - front and center.

NVIDIA's Katie Washabaugh spoke with Nobelius for the latest episode of the AI Podcast about the role the performance brand will play as vehicles become greener and more autonomous.

Nobelius touched on the sustainable automaker's plans to unveil its third vehicle, the Polestar 3, the tech inside it, and what the company's racing heritage brings to the intersection of smarts and sustainability.

NVIDIA's Liila Torabi Talks the New Era of Robotics Through Isaac Sim

Robots aren't limited to the assembly line. Liila Torabi, senior product manager for Isaac Sim, a robotics and AI simulation platform powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, talks about where the field's headed.

GANTheftAuto: Harrison Kinsley on AI-Generated Gaming Environments

Humans playing games against machines is nothing new, but now computers can develop their own games for people to play. Programming enthusiast and social media influencer Harrison Kinsley created GANTheftAuto, an AI-based neural network that generates a playable chunk of the classic video game Grand Theft Auto V.

The Driving Force: How Ford Uses AI to Create Diverse Driving Data

The neural networks powering autonomous vehicles require petabytes of driving data to learn how to operate. Nikita Jaipuria and Rohan Bhasin from Ford Motor Company explain how they use generative adversarial networks (GANs) to fill in the gaps of real-world data used in AV training.

You can now listen to the AI Podcast through Amazon Music.

You can also get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.