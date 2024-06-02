Fueled by generative AI, enterprises globally are creating "AI factories," where data comes in and intelligence comes out.

Critical to this movement are validated systems and reference architectures that reduce the risk and time involved in deploying specialized infrastructure that can support complex, computationally intensive generative AI workloads.

At the COMPUTEX trade show, NVIDIA today announced the expansion of its NVIDIA-Certified Systems program, which designates leading partner systems as suited for AI and accelerated computing, so customers can confidently deploy these platforms from the data center to the edge.

Two new certification types are now included: NVIDIA-Certified Spectrum-X Ready systems for AI in the data center and NVIDIA-Certified IGX systems for AI at the edge.

Each NVIDIA-Certified System undergoes rigorous testing and is validated to provide enterprise-grade performance, manageability, security and scalability for NVIDIA AI Enterprise software workloads, including generative AI applications built with NVIDIA NIM inference microservices. The systems provide a trusted pathway to design and implement efficient, reliable infrastructure.

The world's first Ethernet fabric built for AI, the NVIDIA Spectrum-X AI Ethernet platform combines the NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5000 Ethernet switch series, NVIDIA BlueField-3 SuperNICs and networking acceleration software to deliver 1.6x AI networking performance over traditional Ethernet fabrics.

NVIDIA-Certified Spectrum-X Ready servers will act as building blocks for high-performance AI computing clusters and support powerful NVIDIA Hopper architecture and NVIDIA L40S GPUs.

NVIDIA IGX Orin is an enterprise-ready AI platform for the industrial edge and medical applications that features industrial-grade hardware, a production-grade software stack and long-term enterprise support. It includes the latest technologies in device security, remote provisioning and management, along with built-in extensions, to deliver high-performance AI and proactive safety for low-latency, real-time applications in such areas as medical diagnostics, manufacturing, industrial robotics, agriculture and more.

Top NVIDIA ecosystem partners are set to achieve the new certifications.

ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ingrasys, Lenovo, QCT and Supermicro will soon offer NVIDIA-Certified Spectrum-X Ready systems.

And NVIDIA-Certified IGX systems will soon be available from ADLINK, Advantech, Aetina, Ahead, Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices (a division of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals), Dedicated Computing, Leadtek, Onyx and YUAN.

