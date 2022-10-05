NVIDIA : Researchers Use AI to Help Earbud Users Mute Background Noise

Thanks to earbuds, people can take calls anywhere, while doing anything. The problem: those on the other end of the call can hear all the background noise, too, whether it's the roommate's vacuum cleaner or neighboring conversations at a café.

Now, work by a trio of graduate students at the University of Washington, who spent the pandemic cooped up together in a noisy apartment, lets those on the other end of the call hear just the speaker - rather than all the surrounding sounds.

Users found that the system, dubbed "ClearBuds" - presented last month at the ACM International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications and Services - improved background noise suppression much better than a commercially available alternative.

AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz caught up with the team at ClearBuds to discuss the unlikely pandemic-time origin story behind a technology that promises to make calls clearer and easier, wherever we go.

Listen Up: How Audio Analytic Is Teaching Machines to Listen

Audio Analytic has been using machine learning that enables a vast array of devices to make sense of the world of sound. Dr. Chris Mitchell, CEO and founder of Audio Analytic, discusses the challenges and the fun involved in teaching machines to listen.

A Podcast With Teeth: How Overjet Brings AI to Dentists' Offices

Overjet, a member of the NVIDIA Inception program for startups, is moving fast to bring AI to dentists' offices. Dr. Wardah Inam, CEO of Overjet, talks about how her company improves patient care with AI-powered technology that analyzes and annotates X-rays for dentists and insurance providers.

Sing It, Sister! Maya Ackerman on LyricStudio, an AI-Based Writing Assistant

Maya Ackerman is the CEO of WaveAI, a Silicon Valley startup using AI and machine learning to, as the company motto puts it, "unlock new heights of human creative expression." She discusses WaveAI's LyricStudio software, an AI-based lyric and poetry writing assistant.

The AI Podcast is now available through Amazon Music.

In addition, get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Make the AI Podcast better: Have a few minutes to spare? Fill out this listener survey.