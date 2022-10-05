Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-10-05 pm EDT
132.45 USD   +0.59%
02:40pWall St slides as Fed's hawkish talk snuffs two-day rally
RE
02:32pNvidia : Researchers Use AI to Help Earbud Users Mute Background Noise
PU
11:59aWall St slides as rising Treasury yields snuff out stock rally
RE
NVIDIA : Researchers Use AI to Help Earbud Users Mute Background Noise

10/05/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
Thanks to earbuds, people can take calls anywhere, while doing anything. The problem: those on the other end of the call can hear all the background noise, too, whether it's the roommate's vacuum cleaner or neighboring conversations at a café.

Now, work by a trio of graduate students at the University of Washington, who spent the pandemic cooped up together in a noisy apartment, lets those on the other end of the call hear just the speaker - rather than all the surrounding sounds.

Users found that the system, dubbed "ClearBuds" - presented last month at the ACM International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications and Services - improved background noise suppression much better than a commercially available alternative.

AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz caught up with the team at ClearBuds to discuss the unlikely pandemic-time origin story behind a technology that promises to make calls clearer and easier, wherever we go.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
