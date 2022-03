NVIDIA Says No Evidence Of Ransomware Being Deployed On Nvidia Environment - Spokesperson

March 1 (Reuters) - NVIDIA Corp:

* ON FEBRUARY 23, 2022, NVIDIA BECAME AWARE OF A CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT WHICH IMPACTED IT RESOURCES

* NO EVIDENCE OF RANSOMWARE BEING DEPLOYED ON THE NVIDIA ENVIRONMENT OR THAT THIS IS RELATED TO THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

* AWARE THAT THREAT ACTOR TOOK EMPLOYEE CREDENTIALS, SOME NVIDIA PROPRIETARY INFORMATION FROM SYSTEMS AND HAS BEGUN LEAKING IT ONLINE

* TEAM IS WORKING TO ANALYZE INFO; DO NOT ANTICIPATE DISRUPTION TO BUSINESS, ABILITY TO SERVE CUSTOMERS AS A RESULT OF INCIDENT