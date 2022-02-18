NVIDIA : Take the Future for a Spin at GTC 2022

Don't miss the chance to experience the breakthroughs that are driving the future of autonomy.

NVIDIA GTC will bring together the leaders, researchers and developers who are ushering in the era of autonomous vehicles. The virtual conference, running March 21-24, also features experts from industries transformed by AI, such as healthcare, robotics and finance.

And it's all free to attend.

The conference features a brilliant display of the latest in AI development with the opening keynote on March 22, delivered by NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

The whole week is packed with more than 900 sessions covering autonomous vehicles, AI, supercomputing and more. Conference-goers also have the opportunity to network and learn from in-house experts on the latest in AI and self-driving development.

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect at GTC next month:

It seems that nearly every week there's a new development in the field of AI, but how do these breakthroughs translate to autonomous vehicles?

Hear how industry leaders are harnessing the latest AI innovations to accelerate intelligent transportation - from global automakers and suppliers to startups and researchers.

Automotive session highlights include:

Stefan Sicklinger, head of Big Loop and advanced systems division at CARIAD/VW Group , covers the process of leveraging fleet data to develop and improve autonomous driving software at scale.

covers the process of leveraging fleet data to develop and improve autonomous driving software at scale. Magnus Östberg, chief software officer of Mercedes-Benz , discusses how the premium automaker is creating software-defined features for the next generation of luxury.

discusses how the premium automaker is creating software-defined features for the next generation of luxury. Xiaodi Hou, co-founder and CTO of TuSimple , walks through the autonomous trucking startup's approach to achieving level 4 autonomy.

walks through the autonomous trucking startup's approach to achieving level 4 autonomy. Raquel Urtasun, CEO of Waabi , details how the startup, which recently emerged from stealth, takes an AI-first approach to autonomous driving development.

details how the startup, which recently emerged from stealth, takes an AI-first approach to autonomous driving development. Michael Keckeisen, director of ProAI at ZF Group , outlines the role of supercomputers in developing and deploying safer, more efficient transportation.

outlines the role of supercomputers in developing and deploying safer, more efficient transportation. Developer-focused sessions from Cruise, Luminar, Microsoft, Ouster, Pony.ai, Zoox and more.

Attendees also have the opportunity to get the inside scoop on the latest NVIDIA DRIVE solutions directly from the minds behind them.

NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Days is a series of deep-dive sessions on building safe and robust autonomous vehicles. These sessions are led by the NVIDIA engineering team, which will highlight the newest DRIVE features and discuss how to apply them to autonomous vehicle development.

Topics include:

This virtual content is available to all GTC attendees - register for free today and seize the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the autonomous future.