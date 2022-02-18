Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Take the Future for a Spin at GTC 2022

02/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Don't miss the chance to experience the breakthroughs that are driving the future of autonomy.

NVIDIA GTC will bring together the leaders, researchers and developers who are ushering in the era of autonomous vehicles. The virtual conference, running March 21-24, also features experts from industries transformed by AI, such as healthcare, robotics and finance.

And it's all free to attend.

The conference features a brilliant display of the latest in AI development with the opening keynote on March 22, delivered by NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

The whole week is packed with more than 900 sessions covering autonomous vehicles, AI, supercomputing and more. Conference-goers also have the opportunity to network and learn from in-house experts on the latest in AI and self-driving development.

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect at GTC next month:

Learn From Luminaries

It seems that nearly every week there's a new development in the field of AI, but how do these breakthroughs translate to autonomous vehicles?

Hear how industry leaders are harnessing the latest AI innovations to accelerate intelligent transportation - from global automakers and suppliers to startups and researchers.

Automotive session highlights include:

  • Stefan Sicklinger, head of Big Loop and advanced systems division at CARIAD/VW Group, covers the process of leveraging fleet data to develop and improve autonomous driving software at scale.
  • Magnus Östberg, chief software officer of Mercedes-Benz, discusses how the premium automaker is creating software-defined features for the next generation of luxury.
  • Xiaodi Hou, co-founder and CTO of TuSimple, walks through the autonomous trucking startup's approach to achieving level 4 autonomy.
  • Raquel Urtasun, CEO of Waabi, details how the startup, which recently emerged from stealth, takes an AI-first approach to autonomous driving development.
  • Michael Keckeisen, director of ProAI at ZF Group, outlines the role of supercomputers in developing and deploying safer, more efficient transportation.
  • Developer-focused sessions from Cruise, Luminar, Microsoft, Ouster, Pony.ai, Zoox and more.
Inside NVIDIA DRIVE

Attendees also have the opportunity to get the inside scoop on the latest NVIDIA DRIVE solutions directly from the minds behind them.

NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Days is a series of deep-dive sessions on building safe and robust autonomous vehicles. These sessions are led by the NVIDIA engineering team, which will highlight the newest DRIVE features and discuss how to apply them to autonomous vehicle development.

Topics include:

This virtual content is available to all GTC attendees - register for free today and seize the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the autonomous future.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 17:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:21pIntel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts
RE
12:52pNVIDIA : Take the Future for a Spin at GTC 2022
PU
06:48aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trade Largely Green Premarket; Roku Poised to Plummet
MT
02/17US Stocks Sag, Gold Jumps as Shelling Escalates in Ukraine
MT
02/17Intel sees no big profit margin gains before 2025, would mull consortium for Arm
RE
02/17Intel would be interested in participating in consortium to invest in Arm -Intel CEO
RE
02/17SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Tank in Line With Broader Market; DoorDash Bucks Trend
MT
02/17Intel delays launch of standalone desktop graphics chips to Q2
RE
02/17Nvidia Investors Awaiting Investor Day For More Details on Software, Omniverse Strategy..
MT
02/17Stocks drop; investors flee risk as Ukraine tensions flare
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 675 M - -
Net income 2022 9 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 720 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,3x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 613 B 613 B -
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 245,07 $
Average target price 339,28 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.67%612 675
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED4.88%599 724
BROADCOM INC.-12.99%239 054
INTEL CORPORATION-7.63%193 705
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-8.79%187 984
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-21.91%182 867