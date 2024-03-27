In the latest episode of NVIDIA's AI Podcast, Viome Chief Technology Officer Guru Banavar spoke with host Noah Kravitz about how AI and RNA sequencing are revolutionizing personalized healthcare. The startup aims to tackle the root causes of chronic diseases by delving deep into microbiomes and gene expression.

With a comprehensive testing kit, Viome translates biological data into practical dietary recommendations. Viome is forging ahead with professional healthcare solutions, such as early detection tests for diseases, and integrating state-of-the-art technology with traditional medical practices for a holistic approach to wellness.

The AI Podcast · Personalized Health: Viome's Guru Banavar Discusses Startup's AI-Driven Approach - Ep. 352

2:00: Introduction to Viome and the science of nutrigenomics

4:25: The significance of RNA over DNA in health analysis

7:40: The crucial role of the microbiome in understanding chronic diseases

12:50: From sample collection to personalized nutrition recommendations

17:35: Viome's expansion into professional healthcare solutions and early disease detection