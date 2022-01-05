Log in
NVIDIA : ‘AI Dungeon' Creator Nick Walton Uses AI to Generate Infinite Gaming Storylines

01/05/2022 | 12:58pm EST
What started as Nick Walton's college hackathon project grew into AI Dungeon, a popular text adventure game with over 1.5 million users.

Walton is the co-founder and CEO of Latitude, a Utah-based startup that uses AI to create unique gaming storylines.

He spoke with NVIDIA AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz about how natural language processing methods can generate infinite open-ended adventure plots for interactive games like AI Dungeon, which draws an average of 150,000 new players each month.

Key Points From This Episode:
  • In AI Dungeon, players type in their actions or responses to prompts - for example, "You're about to enter a world of endless possibilities, where you can do absolutely anything you can imagine … Will you proceed?" - and AI keeps the story going.
  • Unlike other text adventure games that use pre-written content, AI Dungeon offers infinite unique possibilities for each storyline, as the AI adapts and responds to almost any user input.
  • Users can dive into adventures individually or in multiplayer mode, which allows players with distinct characters to take turns interacting with the AI within the same game session. To kick off the story, they can choose from a list of initial prompts or create custom adventures.
Tweetables:

"There's something really compelling here in this ability to have stories that can go anywhere." - Nick Walton [3:30]

In gaming and in the world, AI enables "new experiences that are no longer static and predetermined, but dynamic and alive." - Nick Walton [7:16]

You Might Also Like:

GANTheftAuto: Harrison Kinsley on AI-Generated Gaming Environments

Humans playing games against machines is nothing new, but now computers can develop games for people to play. Programming enthusiast and social media influencer Harrison Kinsley created GANTheftAuto, an AI-based neural network that generates a playable chunk of the classic video game Grand Theft Auto V.

Matt Ginsberg Built a GPU-Powered Crossword Solver to Take on Top Word Nerds

Dr.Fill, the crossword puzzle-playing AI created by Matt Ginsberg - serial entrepreneur, pioneering AI researcher and former research professor - scored higher than any humans earlier this year at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament.

Maya Ackerman on LyricStudio, an AI-Based Writing Songwriting Assistant

Maya Ackerman is the CEO of WaveAI, a Silicon Valley startup using AI and machine learning to, as the company motto puts it, "unlock new heights of human creative expression." The startup's LyricStudio software is an AI-based lyric and poetry writing assistant.

Subscribe to the AI Podcast

Get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn. If your favorite isn't listed here, drop us a note.

Make the AI Podcast Better

Have a few minutes to spare? Fill out this listener survey. Your answers will help us make a better podcast.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 17:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
