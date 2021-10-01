Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : ‘Exaggeration Detector' Could Lead to More Accurate Health Science Journalism

10/01/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It would be an exaggeration to say you'll never again read a news article overhyping a medical breakthrough. But, thanks to researchers at the University of Copenhagen, spotting hyperbole may one day get more manageable.

In a new paper, Dustin Wright and Isabelle Augenstein explain how they used NVIDIA GPUs to train an "exaggeration detection system" to identify overenthusiastic claims in health science reporting.

The paper comes amid a pandemic that has fueled demand for understandable, accurate information. And social media has made health misinformation more widespread.

Research like Wright and Augenstein's could speed more precise health sciences news to more people.

Read the full paper here: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2108.13493.pdf.

A 'Sobering Realization'

"Part of the reason why things in popular journalism tend to get sensationalized is some of the journalists don't read the papers they're writing about," Wright says. "It's a bit of a sobering realization."

It's hard to blame them. Many journalists need to summarize a lot of information fast and often

don't have the time to dig deeper.

University of Copenhagen researcher Dustin Wright.

That task falls on the press offices of universities and research institutions. They employ writers to produce press releases - short, news-style summaries - relied on by news outlets.

Shot On

That makes the problem of detecting exaggeration in health sciences press releases a good "few-shot learning" use case.

Few-shot learning techniques can train AI in areas where data isn't plentiful - there are only a few items to learn from.

It's not the first time researchers have put natural language techniques to work detecting hype. Wright points to the earlier work of colleagues in scientific exaggeration detection and misinformation.

Wright and Augenstein's contribution is to reframe the problem and apply a novel, multitask-capable version of a technique called Pattern Exploiting Training, which they dubbed MT-PET.

The co-authors started by curating a collection that included both the releases and the papers they were summarizing.

Each pair, or "tuple," has annotations from experts comparing claims made in the papers with those in corresponding press releases.

These 563 tuples gave them a strong base of training data.

They then broke the problem of detecting exaggeration into two related issues.

First, seeing the strength of claims made in press releases and the scientific papers they summarized. Then, identifying the level of exaggeration.

Teacher's PET

They then ran this data through a novel kind of PET model, which learns much the way some second-grade students learn reading comprehension.

The training procedure relies on cloze-style phrases - phrases that mask a keyword an AI needs to fill - to ensure it understands a task.

For example, a teacher might ask a student to fill in the blanks in a sentence such as "I ride a big ____ bus to school."

Researchers Dustin Wright and Isabel Augenstein created complementary pattern-verbalizer pairs for a main task and an auxiliary task. These pairs are then used to train a machine learning model on data from both tasks (source: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2108.13493.pdf).

If they answer "yellow," the teacher knows they understand what they see. If not, the teacher knows the student needs more help.

Wright and Augenstein expanded on the idea to train a PET model to both detect the strength of claims made in press releases and to assess whether a press release overstates a papers' claims.

The researchers trained their models on a shared computing cluster, using four Intel Xeon CPUs and a single NVIDIA TITAN X GPU.

As a result, Wright and Augenstein were able to show how MT-PET outperforms PET and supervised learning.

Such technology could allow researchers to spot exaggeration in fields with a limited amount of expertise to classify training data.

AI-enabled grammar checkers can already help writers polish the quality of their prose.

One day, similar tools could help journalists summarize new findings more accurately, Wright says.

Not Easy

To be sure, putting this research to work would need investment in production, marketing and usability, Wright says.

Wright's also realistic about the human factors that can lead to exaggeration.

Press releases convey information. But they also need to be bold enough to generate interest from reporters. Not always easy.

"Whenever I tweet about stuff, I think, 'how can I get this tweet out without exaggeration,'" Wright says. "It's hard."

You can catch Dustin Wright and Isabella Augenstein on Twitter at @dustin_wright37 and @IAugenstein. Read their full paper, "Semi-Supervised Exaggeration Detection of Health Science Press Releases," here: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2108.13493.pdf.

Featured image credit: Vintage postcard, copyright expired.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
09:32aNVIDIA : ‘Exaggeration Detector' Could Lead to More Accurate Health Science Journali..
PU
05:52aSupply-Chain Bottlenecks, Hot Inflation Poised to Make Pricing Power Key Metric in Thir..
MT
09/30SHOOT FROM THE STARS : Startup Provides Early Detection of Wildfires From Space
PU
09/30NVIDIA : Electronic Art Expands Video Games Roster on NVIDIA's Cloud Gaming Service
MT
09/30NVIDIA : GFN Thursday Really Heats Up as Electronic Arts Headlines Streaming Releases This..
PU
09/30NVIDIA : Enters Collaboration With Electronic Arts to Bring Games to GeForce NOW
MT
09/30NVIDIA : Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW
AQ
09/30Activ Surgical Inc. announced that it has received $45 million in funding from a group ..
CI
09/29ON-DEMAND ROBOTS : Startup Rolls Out Bot Reservation Service for Museums
PU
09/29NVIDIA : CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 771 M - -
Net income 2022 8 775 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,1x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 517 B 517 B -
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 207,16 $
Average target price 227,44 $
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION58.57%516 697
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED9.43%540 255
INTEL CORPORATION6.95%216 157
BROADCOM INC.10.82%199 733
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.63%177 579
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.25%145 636