Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NVIDIA : Buckle Up for the Industrial HPC Revolution

06/25/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'A confluence of advances has put us at the beginnings of the industrial HPC revolution,' said Jensen Huang.

In a short talk viewable below, NVIDIA's CEO described to a gathering of high performance computing specialists in Europe the genesis and outlook for the most powerful technology trend of our lifetimes.

High performance computing is experiencing a domino effect that began decades ago with simulations, often in academic research centers. The lab efforts caught the attention of industries from aerospace to healthcare, but they found them impractical for the kinds of mega-calculations they required - until the advent of accelerated computing and deep learning.

Driven by these two tech forces, the dominoes are falling and fanning out everywhere.

'When we hear about the digital biology revolution, or the future factory revolution, or the digital twin revolution, the same fundamental dynamics are at play,' Huang said in his address to the Teratec event in France.

Domino Effect Delivers Super-Exponential Growth

Simple arithmetic describes this domino effect: HPC + accelerated computing + deep learning.

An example drawn from science's recent fight against COVID-19 shows the power of that equation.

Super-exponential advancement in digital biology powered by simulations, accelerated computing and AI.

For decades, scientists tried to simulate how atoms interact, work that's critical to advance chemistry and find better drugs. The problem was achieving the scale needed to observe complex biological mechanisms in action.

For example, one team hit a milestone in 2016, modeling a million atoms for 20 nanoseconds using GPU acceleration. Armed with both GPUs and deep learning, a team last year led by UCSD researcher Rommie Amaro showed how a healthy cell gets infected with COVID-19, pushing the limits with a simulation on the Summit supercomputer of 305 million atoms over a full millisecond.

That's over a 10-million-fold increase in just 15 years. Huang calls it a super-exponential, super-Moore's law advance.

Meaningful Insights for Every Industry

The numbers are staggering. Even more amazing is that simulation helped researchers see for the first time the intricate mechanism of how the COVID-19 spike protein infects a healthy cell.

It's the kind of transformative insight every industry wants. So, business leaders are beginning to harness the same technology forces Amaro's team and many other scientists pioneered.

Pharmaceutical companies are using GPU-accelerated simulation and AI to speed the process of drug discovery. Car makers like BMW are using it to model entire factories. Europe's DestinE project will create a digital twin of Planet Earth, a simulation only possible with the combined forces of HPC and AI.

Leaders across industries are seeking to harness the combination of simulations, accelerated computing and AI.

Simulations already touch our lives today in many ways. For example, internet services use recommendation systems to learn what we love to buy, read and watch. Recommendation systems are really simulations of human preferences with patterns drawn from billions of data points encompassing hundreds of traits for each product and customer.

For its part, NVIDIA has created what Huang called a 'simulation culture.'

Early on, we built an infrastructure that ensures with simulations that complex designs like the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, powered by tens of billions of transistors, are ready for volume manufacturing from their first iteration. By contrast, many chip makers use a long and costly trial-and-error process, fabricating multiple designs until they get the details right.

Arming for a Revolution

The industrial HPC revolution will sweep through data centers, public and hybrid clouds and edge networks. 'The diversity of applications and system bottlenecks will drive diversity of system architectures … and this is the beauty of Arm,' Huang said, referring to the company NVIDIA announced plans to buy last September.

Arm's open, customizable processor architecture already enables:

  • Amazon Graviton for cloud computing
  • Ampere Computing's Altra processor
  • Marvell chips for storage servers and 5G base stations
  • Japan's Fugaku supercomputer based on a Fujitsu processor
  • SiPearl, a CPU for a European exascale system, and
  • NVIDIA Grace, a CPU tailored for large data problems like AI

The leader in mobile and embedded systems, Arm still needs to climb a big hill to build out a robust HPC ecosystem.

Building a thriving ecosystem requires adoption and simultaneous progress on many fronts.

'We believe the time has come for the Arm model in HPC,' Huang said. 'NVIDIA can jump-start the Arm HPC ecosystem,' he added, noting our 2.5 million developers and their 25 million downloads of CUDA accelerated-computing software.

NVIDIA has built out a rich HPC ecosystem that can accelerate the growth of Arm and industrial HPC.

The combination of NVIDIA and Arm will further accelerate the growth of the HPC ecosystem and the industrial HPC revolution that's just getting started.

'The question for industry is no longer, what can computers do?' he concluded. 'The question is who will use it first to revolutionize their industry.'

You can listen to Huang's full talk below.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:11pNVIDIA  : Buckle Up for the Industrial HPC Revolution
PU
11:21aINNOVATION, INCLUSION, IMPACT : Highlights from Our Annual Corporate Social Resp..
PU
06/24Luminar's Lidar to Be Deployed on Volvo Electric Vehicle Due Next Year
MT
06/24Today on Wall Street: Hope for the best, prepare for the worse
06/24MORE THAN MEETS THE AI : How GANs Research Is Reshaping Video Conferencing
PU
06/24GFN THURSDAY HEATS UP WITH &LSQUO;LE : Bridge of Spirits
PU
06/24Volvo's electric XC90 SUV to include lidar as standard equipment next year
RE
06/24NVIDIA  : Wells Fargo Adjusts NVIDIA's Price Target to $875 From $715, Reiterate..
MT
06/23SHERD ALERT : GPU-Accelerated Deep Learning Sorts Pottery Fragments as Well as E..
PU
06/23NVIDIA STUDIO GOES 3D : Real-Time Ray Tracing and AI Accelerate Adobe's New Subs..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 835 M - -
Net income 2022 8 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,7x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 479 B 479 B -
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 768,22 $
Average target price 734,03 $
Spread / Average Target -4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION47.11%478 601
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%546 293
INTEL CORPORATION12.55%226 411
BROADCOM INC.7.36%192 847
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.92%174 186
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.47%155 574