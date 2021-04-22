Log in
    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
NVIDIA : GFN Thursday Drops the Hammer with ‘Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes' Free Expansion, ‘Immortals Fenyx Rising The Lost Gods' DLC

04/22/2021 | 09:39am EDT
GFN Thursday is our ongoing commitment to bringing great PC games and service updates to our members each week. Every Thursday, we share updates on what's new in the cloud - games, exclusive features, and news on GeForce NOW.

This week, it includes the latest updates for two popular games: Fatshark's free expansion Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes, and The Lost Gods DLC for Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Since GeForce NOW is streaming the PC version of these games, members receive the full experience - with expansion and DLC support - and can play with and against millions of other PC players.

The GeForce NOW library also grows by 15 games this week, with game releases from NewCore Games, Ubisoft and THQ.

A High-Stakes Adventure

GeForce NOW members can explore the Chaos Wastes with their fellow heroes in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 with this new rogue-lite inspired game mode. Teams of up to four are built from the ground up, working together on tactics while preparing for the unexpected. As their team progresses, the reward grows greater. Failure is not an option.

Explore the Chaos Wastes together with your fellow heroes in Warhammer: Vermintide 2's new rogue-lite inspired game mode.

Discover 15 new locations in the free expansion and prepare for an extra challenge as cursed areas - with changing landscapes influenced by the current ruler - bring a more sinister threat.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes is streaming now on GeForce NOW.

God's Eye View of the Lost Gods

Immortals Fenyx Rising- The Lost Gods, the third narrative DLC, launched today and is streaming starting today on GeForce NOW. Unfolding entirely from an overhead, god's-eye perspective, the adventure centers on Ash, a new mortal champion following a series of catastrophic disasters.

Meet a new hero, Ash, embarking on an epic journey to reunite the Greek gods in Immortals Fenyx Rising's newest DLC.

Ash's mission is to travel to a new land, the Pyrite Island, to find and reunite the gods who left Olympos in a huff after a falling-out with Zeus. These 'lost gods,' including Poseidon and Hades, will all need to be convinced to return to the Pantheon and restore balance to the world. Naturally, there are plenty of monsters standing between them and Ash, which players can dispatch using a new, brawler-inspired combat system.

Get Your Game On

It's a busy GFN Thursday this week with 15 games joining the GeForce NOW library today.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, releasing day-and-date with the Steam launch, is one of 15 new games this GFN Thursday.

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Steam)

Launching on Steam today, play as an adorable yet trouble-making turnip. Avoid paying taxes, solve plantastic puzzles, harvest crops and battle massive beasts all in a journey to tear down a corrupt vegetable government!

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr (Steam)

Enter the Chaos-infested Caligari Sector and purge the unclean with the most powerful agents of the Imperium of Man! Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is a grim, action-RPG featuring multiple classes of the Inquisition who will carry out the Emperor's will.

Anno 2070 (Steam) and Anno 2205 (Steam)

Two games from Ubisoft's long-running city-building franchise, Anno, release on GeForce NOW today. Anno 2070 offers a new world full of challenges, where you'll need to master resources, diplomacy and trade in the most comprehensive economic management system in the Anno series.

In Anno 2205, you join humankind's next step into the future with the promise to build a better tomorrow. You conquer Earth, establishing rich, bustling cities and grand industrial complexes, but to secure the prosperity of your people, you must travel into space.

In addition, members can look for the following:

What are you playing? Let us know on Twitter using #GFNThursday, or in the comments below.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 13:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
