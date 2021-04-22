NVIDIA : Making Movie Magic, NVIDIA Powers 13 Years of Oscar-Winning Visual Effects

For the 13th year running, NVIDIA professional GPUs have powered the dazzling visuals and cinematics behind every Academy Award nominee for Best Visual Effects.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25, with five VFX nominees in the running:

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Love and Monsters

NVIDIA professional GPUs have been behind award-winning graphics in films for over a decade. During that time, the most stunning visual effects shots have formed the backdrop for the Best Visual Effects Oscar.

Although some traditional nominees, namely tentpole summer blockbusters, weren't released in 2020 because of the pandemic, this year's lineup still brought innovative tools, new techniques and impressive visuals to the big screen.

For the visuals in The Midnight Sky, Framestore delivered the breathtaking VFX and deft keyframe animation for which they are renowned. Add in cutting-edge film tech like ILM Stagecraft and Anyma, and George Clooney supervising previsualization and face replacement sequences, and it's no wonder that Framestore swept the Visual Effects Society Awards this year.

Christopher Nolan's latest film, Tenet, is made up of 300 VFX shots that create a sense of time inversion. During action sequences, DNEG used new temporal techniques to show time moving forward and in reverse.

In Paramount's Love and Monsters, a sci-fi comedy about giant creatures, Toronto-based visual effects company Mr. X delivers top-notch graphics that earned them their first Oscars nomination. From colossal snails to complex crustaceans, the film featured 13 unique, mutated creatures. The VFX and animation teams crafted the creatures' movements based on how each would interact in a post-apocalyptic world.

And to create the impressive set extensions, scenic landscapes and massive crowds in Disney's most recent live-action film, Mulan, Weta Digital tapped NVIDIA GPU-accelerated technology to immerse the audience in a world of epic scale.

While only one visual effects team will accept an award at Sunday's ceremony, millions of artists are creating stunning visuals and cinematics with NVIDIA RTX. Whether it's powering virtual production sets or accelerating AI tools, RTX technology is shaping the future of storytelling.

Featured image courtesy of Framestore. © NETFLIX