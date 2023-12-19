In the lead-up to next month's CES trade show in Las Vegas, NVIDIA will unveil its latest advancements in artificial intelligence - including generative AI - and a spectrum of other cutting-edge technologies.

Scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at 8 a.m. PT, the company's special address will be publicly streamed. Save the date and plan to tune in to the virtual address, which will focus on consumer technologies and robotics, on NVIDIA's website, YouTube or Twitch.

AI and NVIDIA technologies will be the focus of 14 conference sessions, including four at CES Digital Hollywood, "Reshaping Retail - AI Creating Opportunity," "Robots at Work " and "Cracking the Smart Car."

And throughout CES, NVIDIA's story will be enriched by the presence of over 85 NVIDIA customers and partners.

Consumer: AI, gaming and NVIDIA Studio announcements and demos with partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Samsung, Zotac and more.

Auto: Showcasing partnerships with leaders including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Kia, Polestar, Luminar and Zoox.

Robotics: Working alongside Dreame Innovation Technology, DriveU, Ecotron, Enchanted Tools, GluxKind, Hesai Technology, Leopard Imaging, Ninebot (Willand (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.), Orbbec, QT Company, Unitree Robotics and Voyant Photonics.

Enterprise: Collaborations with Accenture, Adobe, Altair, Ansys, AWS, Capgemini, Dassault Systems, Deloitte, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Siemens, Wipro and others.

For the investment community, NVIDIA will participate in a CES Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 8 a.m. PT. Listen to the live audio webcast at investor.nvidia.com.

Visit NVIDIA's event web page for a complete list of sessions and a view of our extensive partner ecosystem at the show.