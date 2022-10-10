Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index slumps to near 2-year
low
U.S. bond market shut for Columbus Day holiday
S&P 500 tech sector leads declines
Indexes down: Nasdaq 0.95%, Dow 0.19%, S&P 0.58%
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on
Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble
China's semiconductor industry, while caution reigned ahead of
the start of the earnings season.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index tumbled 3.5%
to also touch a two-year low, after the Biden administration
published a set of export controls on Friday, including a
measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made
anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment.
Some of the index's biggest components including Nvidia Corp
, Qualcomm Inc, Micron Technology Inc
and Advanced Micro Devices fell between 1.13% and 3.65%.
Major U.S. banks are set to kick off the third-quarter
earnings season in earnest on Friday, amid anxiety about the
impact of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and
geopolitical uncertainties on their profit.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies have now been estimated to
rise 4.1% for the latest three months, down from an increase of
11.1% expected at the beginning of July, as more analysts price
in a downturn next year, according to Refinitiv data.
"We're rolling into earnings season now, so there's some
concern about continuation of softness as seen in the second
quarter," said Jonathan Waite, fund manager and senior equity
analyst at Frost Investment Advisors.
Wall Street fell sharply on Friday following a solid jobs
report for September that increased the likelihood of the U.S.
Federal Reserve sticking to its aggressive interest rate hiking
campaign and likely pushing the U.S. economy into a recession.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday joined the
chorus of other central bankers backing the Fed's attempt to
lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment even as it
continues raising interest rates.
"We had a pretty sharp down day on Friday and there's very
little change in the picture from the Fed's perspective on
inflation or how fast rates hikes might continue to occur," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives
for the Schwab Center.
"So the volatility is going to be there until we get at
least to the November 2nd (Fed) meeting and probably a week
after that when the midterms arrive."
Money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of another 75
basis-point hike at the Fed's November meeting.
Investors also awaited inflation reports through the week,
including consumer prices data, which is expected to have likely
risen last month.
At 12:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 54.42 points, or 0.19%, at 29,242.37, the S&P 500
was down 21.12 points, or 0.58%, at 3,618.54, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 101.64 points, or 0.95%, at
10,550.77.
Tech behemoth Microsoft Corp fell 2.22%, weighing
down the S&P 500 technology sector index by 1.6%.
The U.S. bond market was shut for Columbus Day holiday on
Monday.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.64-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 49 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 351 new lows.
