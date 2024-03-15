Former Apple Executive Tapped as CEO of New Sports-Streaming Venture

Pete Distad will oversee a company that would pool live-sports programming from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

McDonald's Technology Outage Disrupts Restaurants in U.S., U.K. and Asia

McDonald's restaurants across the globe grappled with technology problems Friday that left some operators unable to open and close stores, take credit card payments or receive orders from apps and kiosks.

Uber and Lyft Are Leaving Minneapolis Over Pay Dispute. Their Stocks Are Falling.

The city council said they have to pay drivers more, which the companies say makes the business uneconomical.

TikTok's Fate Now Hinges on the Senate

Legislation banning or forcing a sale of the popular app could take months to reach President Biden's desk due to senators' concerns.

Ulta CEO Says Growth Will Slow. A TikTok Ban Wouldn't Help.

The beauty retailer issued fiscal 2024 guidance below analysts' estimates.

Dollar Stores Get Devalued as Low-Income Consumers Struggle

Two rival discount chains reported seeing similar problems in their customer base.

Swisscom to Buy Vodafone's Italy Unit

Swisscom agreed to buy Vodafone's Italian business for $8.7 billion, a deal that completes the U.K. telecom company's simplification of its European portfolio.

Nvidia and AI Have Given the Chip Industry a Lot to Prove

Semiconductor valuations remain expensive even after selloff and with Nvidia's Next Big Thing coming.

New Airbnb CFO Takes Helm at Inflection Point for Travel Industry

Ellie Mertz takes over as the online property rental company looks to evolve through a mix of geographic expansion and new products.

China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in U.S.

Beijing's stance leaves ByteDance in a bind as TikTok faces the most serious threat yet to its existence in its biggest market, where it has 170 million users.

