Deutsche Telekom Sees Strong Year Ahead

Deutsche Telekom forecast a 6% rise in adjusted earnings and a strong cash flow this year, supported by its U.S. and European operations.

BASF to Cut Jobs, Launch Further Cost-Cutting Measures at German Site

BASF said it will cut jobs as it planned to launch another cost-cutting program targeting its Ludwigshafen site, and confirmed its year-end results.

Standard Chartered Unveils $1 Billion Buyback, Guides for Growth

Standard Chartered unveiled a $1 billion buyback and forecast higher income this year, after posting a quarterly earnings beat on the back of topline growth, lower impairments and sale of its aviation finance business.

Nvidia Nears $2 Trillion Valuation on Insatiable AI Chip Demand

Chips used in AI are so valuable they are delivered by armored car-and Nvidia is estimated to have more than 80% of the market.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Sells $125 Million of Stock

Jamie Dimon sold $125 million of JPMorgan stock through a plan, while his wife Judith Kent sold $25 million of stock.

Meta Staff Found Instagram Subscription Tool Enabled Child Exploitation. The Company Pressed Ahead Anyway.

Employees offered suggestions to reduce risks of misuse of subscription accounts featuring minors. Meta took another approach and says its programs are well monitored.

FTX Drops Demand for $323 Million Over Europe Deal, Agrees to Sell EU Assets

The FTX estate has agreed to drop a lawsuit that sought to claw back at least $323.5 million from the original owners of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's European unit.

Vice Media to Stop Publishing on Vice.com, Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

The cuts follow a failed effort by owner Fortress to sell embattled digital publisher and its brands.

Woodside to Sell Scarborough JV Stake to Japan's Jera

Woodside Energy said it has agreed to sell 15.1% of the venture developing the Scarborough natural-gas field offshore Australia to Japan's Jera for $1.4 billion as part of a broader strategic relationship.

Block delivers a surprise profit, and its stock is surging

The parent of Square and the Cash App has been focused on getting leaner.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-24 0315ET