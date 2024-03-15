McDonald's Technology Outage Forces Restaurant Closures

Fast-food chain said it was experiencing widespread computer-system outages at its global locations.

Ulta CEO Says Growth Will Slow. Stock Is Falling but Wall Street Is Still Optimistic.

The beauty retailer issued fiscal 2024 guidance below analysts' estimates.

Dollar Stores Get Devalued as Low-Income Consumers Struggle

Two rival discount chains reported seeing similar problems in their customer base.

Swisscom to Buy Vodafone's Italy Unit

Swisscom agreed to buy Vodafone's Italian business for $8.7 billion, a deal that completes the U.K. telecom company's simplification of its European portfolio.

Nvidia and AI Have Given the Chip Industry a Lot to Prove

Semiconductor valuations remain expensive even after selloff and with Nvidia's Next Big Thing coming.

New Airbnb CFO Takes Helm at Inflection Point for Travel Industry

Ellie Mertz takes over as the online property rental company looks to evolve through a mix of geographic expansion and new products.

China Signals Opposition to Forced Sale of TikTok in U.S.

Beijing's stance leaves ByteDance in a bind as TikTok faces the most serious threat yet to its existence in its biggest market, where it has 170 million users.

Honda and Nissan Look to Tie Up in EVs

Japanese automakers are trying to catch up to more their cost-competitive rivals in the U.S. and China.

European Commission Opens Probe Into Alibaba's AliExpress

The European Commission has launched an investigation into e-commerce platform AliExpress, owned by Chinese technology giant Alibaba, on concerns the company isn't taking adequate measures to prevent the distribution of illegal goods and content online.

WuXi AppTec Says It Left Washington Lobbying Group Voluntarily

The trade group has since updated its statement on Thursday, saying that WuXi AppTec "proactively ended its membership in BIO."

