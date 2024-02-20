BHP Pares Midyear Payout After Net Profit Fall, Flat Earnings

BHP Group dialed back its dividend on Tuesday as the world's biggest miner reported a steep fall in first-half net profit and flat underlying earnings.

Capital One Is Buying Discover Financial

The deal combines two of the largest credit-card companies in the U.S.

ANZ's $3.2 Billion Suncorp Bank Buy Approved by Competition Tribunal

ANZ Group Holdings' $3.2 billion acquisition of Suncorp Group's banking unit has got a major boost with the Australian Competition Tribunal allowing the deal to proceed.

Casino Operator Star Entertainment Delays Earnings After Regulatory Inquiry

Australian casino company Star Entertainment said it would delay its half-year earnings results after regulatory authorities in New South Wales state announced a new inquiry into its operations

Home Depot's Sales Are Expected to Fall. Here's Where the Upside Could Be.

Analysts project a 3% drop in fiscal-fourth-quarter revenue, reflecting ongoing challenges in the home improvement sector.

Walmart Is Poised for Another Strong Quarter. Why It's All About the Outlook.

Investor attention has shifted to the company's outlook for 2024 amid concerns over consumer spending.

JD.com May Bid for This Retail Group. Why It Went Shopping Outside China.

Expanding into new markets to mitigate domestic headwinds is a logical move for the e-commerce group.

Nvidia Earnings Are Coming. Why It's Time to Think About AI Chip Competition.

It isn't an exaggeration to say that the tech sector's recent rally might depend on Nvidia beating expectations for its earnings report this week. However, stockholders in the chip maker should be looking beyond the immediate horizon and particularly at potential competitive threats.

An Easy Financing Source Pushes Some Small Businesses Into Bankruptcy

A U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report said the use of merchant cash advances more than doubled in five years, with regulators stepping up oversight.

Nvidia's Staying Power Is the $2 Trillion Question

The chip maker's AI momentum will depend on staying far enough ahead of competitors to keep pricing strong.

