Revised Skydance Offer Gives Paramount Shareholders Opportunity to Cash Out at Roughly $15 a Share

The proposed price represents a 26% premium from where the nonvoting shares of Paramount Global closed Friday.

Waste Management Near Deal to Buy Stericycle

Waste Management is nearing a deal to buy medical-waste-disposal company Stericycle for roughly $7 billion including debt.

Meta Platforms Could Be Next to Split Its Stock

Meta is the only member of the Magnificent Seven to not do a stock split.

Nvidia speeds up its AI-chip roadmap, next-generation Rubin platform coming in 2026

Nvidia Corp. plans to roll out a new family of AI chips every year, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said Sunday.

Washington Post Replaces Executive Editor Sally Buzbee

Matt Murray, former editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, and Robert Winnett of Telegraph Media Group will take on top newsroom roles.

Asics Stock Catches Fire Along With Its Dad Sneakers

The 75-year-old Japanese sneaker brand is having a moment. So are its shares.

Donald Trump Joins TikTok Years After Trying to Ban the App

The Republican presidential candidate posted a 13-second clip of himself at a UFC event Saturday night via the social-media platform.

Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon Are Making Peace

After years of feuding, the business titans spoke at an exclusive JPMorgan summit, opening the door to the two working together again.

Second-Largest U.S. Pension Bought Temu Parent PDD Stock, Sold American Airlines

California State Teachers' Retirement System bought more shares of PDD Holdings, Discover Financial, and Williams-Sonoma, and sold American Airlines stock.

The CEO Trying to Smooth U.S.-China Tensions in Farm Country

Jeff Rowe is fighting criticism over pesticide giant Syngenta's foreign ownership.

