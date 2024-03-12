Alumina Signs Binding Agreement on $2.2 Billion Alcoa Takeover

Alumina said its independent nonexecutive directors and CEO recommend shareholders vote in favor of the proposed takeover.

Oracle's stock is climbing, thanks to large new cloud deals, AI demand

Oracle Corp.'s stock climbed 14% in extended trading Monday after the company posted mixed results. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents a share of outstanding common stock.

Advance Auto Parts Strikes Settlement With Dan Loeb's Third Point

The company will add three new directors to its board.

Trump Now Sees Possible TikTok Ban as 'Tough Decision'

The former president indicated that he will stay away from the fight over a vote set for this week.

Nvidia Says NeMo AI Platform Complies With Copyright After Authors' Complaint

Nvidia said its NeMo artificial intelligence platform was created in full compliance with copyright law, after a group of authors filed a class-action complaint saying some of their books were used without permission.

Rede Partners Hires Lazard Veteran to Expand in Secondaries Markets

Riccardo Villa joins the advisory firm as many asset managers grapple with bulging portfolios and a lack of exit options.

Incident on Latam Flight Injures Dozens Aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Chilean airline says the jet experienced 'a strong movement' during a trip from Sydney to Auckland. First responders treated about 50 people.

Judge Denies Justice Department Motion to Dismiss Sorrento Therapeutics Case

A Texas bankruptcy judge denied the Justice Department's motion seeking to dismiss or transfer the Sorrento Therapeutics chapter 11 case, ruling a bank account and mailbox the company's lawyers established justified its bankruptcy petition in Houston days later.

Standard General Offers to Buy Remaining Stake in Bally's

Casino operator said Standard General proposed to acquire all outstanding shares it doesn't already own for a price of $15 a share.

Reddit Seeks Up to $6.4 Billion Valuation as It Readies IPO

The social-media company said it is seeking to raise up to $748 million in its initial public offering, aiming for a valuation of up to $6.4 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-24 2115ET