Alcoa Agrees to Acquire Australia's Alumina for $2.2 Billion

Aluminum producer Alcoa has agreed to an all-stock deal to acquire Australia's Alumina that values its equity at some $2.2 billion.

BYD Chairman Proposes Doubling Share Buyback

BYD's chairman has proposed that the electric-vehicle giant buy back twice as many shares to help boost its stock price as the EV price war intensifies and concerns about the Chinese economy persist.

AT&T to Reimburse Customers Struck by Outage

CEO John Stankey apologized and offered a full-day billing credit as compensation for those most affected.

TPG Telecom Holds Dividend as Annual Earnings Rise

The Australian telecommunications provider, formed by the merger of Vodafone Hutchison Australia and TPG, raised annual underlying earnings by 7.6% amid strong growth in mobile revenue.

Seatrium Second-Half Loss Widen; Plans Reverse Stock Split

Seatrium Ltd.'s second-half loss widened significantly due to higher project costs and the write-down of obsolete inventories but its revenue rose sharply due to strong project execution.

How a Shifting AI Chip Market Will Shape Nvidia's Future

Customers' needs are evolving as the artificial-intelligence industry transitions, presenting an opportunity for Nvidia and its rivals.

EV Startups Struggled to Build Cars. Now They Struggle to Sell Them.

Lucid and Rivian are more exposed to cooling demand than their legacy rivals, which can lean on gas-powered vehicles to support electric investments.

First Amendment Fight Pits Red States Against Big Tech at Supreme Court

Texas, Florida passed laws requiring social-media platforms to post nearly everything users have to say.

Trump's Sale of D.C. Hotel Proves Prescient as New Owner Defaults on Loan

CGI's chief executive said he is lining up $100 million of new financing for the property.

Meet the Former CFO Who Thinks He Can Fix Disney

Jay Rasulo wants to return from the sidelines. Disney says his perspective is stale.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-24 2315ET