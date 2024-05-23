Boeing Says Cash Flow Is Worse Than It Thought

The company will burn through another $4 billion in current quarter and likely be cash-flow negative for the full year, its chief financial officer said.

Justice Department Sues to Break Up Live Nation-Ticketmaster

Antitrust enforcers allege the nation's largest concert promotion and ticketing company abused monopoly and drove up prices for tickets.

Medtronic's stock drops after profit beats again but outlook disappoints

Medtronic has raised its dividend for 47 straight years, with the implied dividend yield more than double that of the S&P 500.

Ralph Lauren's fourth-quarter earnings beat offsets soft revenue guidance

Chief Executive Patrice Louvet said the company is now in the second year of its "Next Great Chapter: Accelerate" plan as it navigates a "highly dynamic global operating environment."

Norfolk Southern Settles Government's Ohio Derailment Probe

Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to resolve the federal government's investigation into the February 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Nvidia's Business Is Booming. Here's What Could Slow It Down.

After tripling sales for three quarters, Nvidia faces new competition and a shifting AI market.

Lenovo's Profit More Than Doubled on Higher Computer Sales

The world's largest PC maker said quarterly profit more than doubled, though it noted that demand weakened from the preceding quarter.

Hargreaves Lansdown Jumps After Becoming a Private-Equity Takeover Target

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rose to their highest price in more than two years after the U.K.'s largest direct-to-consumer investment platform rejected a surprise $5.9 billion takeover offer from a private-equity consortium.

Justice Department to Sue Live Nation, Seek Breakup of Concert and Ticketing Giant

An antitrust lawsuit, expected Thursday, will allege the company illegally suppressed competition.

DuPont to Break Into Three Smaller Companies

The separations are expected to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

