Nestle Warns on Sales Growth as Inflation Continues to Bite

Nestle reported full-year earnings and sales that were just shy of expectations, and cautioned that sales growth will moderate this year as higher prices force shoppers to ease spending.

Mercedes-Benz Warns on Outlook as Market Uncertainty Weighs

Mercedes-Benz warned that 2024 underlying earnings would be slightly below last year's levels on stable revenue expectations, adding the auto market faced an uncertain economic backdrop and possible "unexpected developments" from geopolitics and trade policy.

Anglo American Lower Profit Tops Hopes, Cuts Payout

Anglo American posted lower full-year underlying earnings that were slightly above consensus but it trimmed its dividend after net profit missed forecasts on weak prices and as it booked $2.1 billion in impairments.

Lenovo's Revenue Snaps Declining Streak

The world's largest PC maker said it expects the global PC sector to recover to a level structurally higher than in the prepandemic period.

Asian Chip Stocks Gain After Nvidia Signals Booming AI Demand

Shares of Asian chip makers rose Thursday after strong earnings from Nvidia buttressed expectations of booming global demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia Sales Reach New Heights as Company Forecasts Bigger AI Boom

Quarterly sales tripled from a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's heightened expectations, and Nvidia indicated momentum from the artificial-intelligence boom remains strong.

Qantas First-Half Profit Falls, Announces New Share Buyback

Australia's major airline, Qantas Airways, said its half-year profit fell due to declining airfares, but the carrier announced a fresh share buyback.

Fortescue First-Half Net Up 41%, Raises Dividend

Fortescue reported a 41% rise in first-half net profit and raised its midyear payout to shareholders, reflecting an increase in the price it fetched for its iron ore..

Chord Energy, Enerplus to Combine in $11 Billion Deal

Chord shareholders would control about two-thirds of the combined company, while Enerplus holders would control the remainder.

Lucid's stock drops 8% as losses mount for the EV startup, lower 2024 guidance

Lucid Group Inc. shares fell nearly 5% in the extended session Wednesday after the EV maker reported a mixed fourth quarter, with revenue below Wall Street estimates, and production guidance also disappointed.

