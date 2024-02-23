FTX Drops Demand for $323 Million Over Europe Deal, Agrees to Sell EU Assets

The FTX estate has agreed to drop a lawsuit that sought to claw back at least $323.5 million from the original owners of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's European unit.

Block delivers a surprise profit, and its stock is surging

The parent of Square and the Cash App has been focused on getting leaner.

Vice Media to Stop Publishing on Vice.com, Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs

The cuts follow a failed effort by owner Fortress to sell embattled digital publisher and its brands.

Nvidia makes Wall Street history as stock surge adds $277 billion in market cap

Nvidia's stock popped 16% Thursday to spur the biggest one-day gain in market capitalization by any U.S. company.

Social-Media Company Reddit Files for IPO

The company, which first filed confidentially for an IPO in late 2021, didn't detail how many shares it would issue, or the price of each share.

Intuit's stock dips despite big earnings beat, revenue in line with analyst estimates

Intuit Inc.'s stock dipped 2% in after-hours trading Thursday despite the company posting quarterly revenue that met analysts' estimates and earnings that surpassed them.

Google Restricts AI Images Amid Outcry Over Chatbot's Treatment of Race

The search company said it would pause a feature in the chatbot Gemini as it worked to address recent issues with "inaccuracies in some historical depictions."

Nvidia Declares AI a 'Whole New Industry'-and Investors Agree

In a tech industry renowned for short-lived frenzies, some chip executives and analysts see the AI boom as increasingly sustainable.

Woodside to Sell Scarborough JV Stake to Japan's Jera

Woodside Energy said it has agreed to sell 15.1% of the venture developing the Scarborough natural-gas field offshore Australia to Japan's Jera for $1.4 billion as part of a broader strategic relationship.

Brambles Lifts Dividend, Full-Year Outlook

Brambles lifted its dividend and full-year outlook after the pallet supplier's first-half profit rose by 21% amid price rises, easing lumber costs and supply chain efficiencies.

