Blizzard Videogames to Return to China in New Deal With NetEase

Blizzard Entertainment will collaborate with China's NetEase to bring its blockbuster game titles back to the mainland Chinese market this summer, renewing a partnership that ended last January.

Esprit in Talks With Private Equity Firm for Potential Investments

Esprit is in talks with an international private-equity firm regarding prospective investments as the fashion retailer struggles with its European business, which saw some of its units declaring insolvency.

GM's Cruise Attempts Comeback for Its Driverless Fleet-With Human Drivers First

The company suspended nationwide self-driving operations last year after California regulators pulled its permit following a crash.

Boeing Engineer Says Company Used Shortcuts to Fix 787 Jets

A complaint to regulators said the company dismissed quality and safety concerns during production of its troubled 787 Dreamliner jets.

Chemical Plants Must Curb Ethylene Oxide, Chloroprene Emissions Under New EPA Rule

The EPA said the rule, once in effect, will reduce emissions of both chemicals from covered processes and equipment by almost 80%

NCAA Women Beat Men in Finals' Ratings for First Time-but Got 99% Less TV Money

The women's college basketball championship game drew 18.9 million viewers vs. 14.8 million for the men's final, fueled by Caitlin Clark's emergence as a superstar.

Lucid Stock Jumps After Delivery Results Meet Expectations

The EV start-up delivered nearly 2,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year.

Norfolk Southern Agrees to $600 Million Ohio Train Derailment Settlement

If approved, the money could be disbursed to claimants as soon as year's end, says an attorney.

Intel Says New Gaudi 3 AI Chips Top Nvidia H100s in Speed and Cost

The Gaudi 3 artificial-intelligence accelerator chip, is "highly competitive" with Nvidia's recently unveiled Blackwell class GPUs, says Intel.

Google Expands In-House Chip Efforts in Costly AI Battle

The tech giant is developing new chips to cut reliance on outside vendors as the AI arms race for computing resources intensifies.

