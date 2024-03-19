Microsoft Hires Artificial Intelligence Leader for Consumer-Products Push

Mustafa Suleyman helped lead Google's DeepMind, a pioneering artificial intelligence lab.

Super Micro plans to sell stock after nearly 1,000% rally over the past year

The server maker and Nvidia partner intends to offer 2 million shares of its common stock in a public offering.

Nvidia Plans to Price Newest AI Chips to Appeal to Wide Group of Users

CEO Jensen Huang says the company is positioned to capture a large share of new spending on data centers.

International Paper Names KKR's Silvernail to Succeed Sutton as CEO

International Paper has tapped Andrew Silvernail to succeed Mark Sutton as chief executive of the paper-products maker, effective May 1.

Siemens shares drop as CFO says China difficulties continue

Shares of Siemens slumped Tuesday as the company's chief financial officer said it's still struggling in China.

George Lucas Endorses Disney and CEO Bob Iger in Proxy Fight

The "Star Wars" creator and one of Disney's biggest individual shareholders said Tuesday that he was confident in the company's leadership in their battle against Peltz, whose hedge fund Trian Partners is trying to seize two board seats.

Nordstrom Stock Jumps on Report Retailer Is Going Private

The last time a group of Nordstrom family members tried to buy out the company was in June 2017.

Ben & Jerry's Owner Loses Its Taste for Ice Cream

Unilever plans to spin off its ice-cream business and could consider a sale, with 7,500 jobs potentially being affected.

Pfizer to Raise Around $3.5 Billion From Haleon Shares Sale

Pfizer is raising around $3.5 billion from the sale of part of its stake in consumer-healthcare business Haleon

A Year After Credit Suisse's Fall, UBS's Path Is Lined With Temptation

UBS wants to use the Credit Suisse acquisition to expand its investment banking operations in the U.S. Above all, though, it needs to retain the focus on wealth management that is beloved by investors.

