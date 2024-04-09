Boeing Engineer Says Company Used Shortcuts to Fix 787 Jets

A complaint to regulators said the company dismissed quality and safety concerns during production of its troubled 787 Dreamliner jets.

The Women's NCAA Tournament Outshone the Men's. But It Got 99% Less TV Money.

Sunday's final was watched by more people than any other basketball game in the past five years, including NBA and NCAA men's events.

Lucid Stock Jumps After Delivery Results Meet Expectations

The EV start-up delivered nearly 2,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year.

Norfolk Southern Agrees to $600 Million Ohio Derailment Settlement

If approved by the court, the agreement will resolve all class-action claims within a 20-mile radius from the East Palestine derailment in February 2023.

Intel Says New Gaudi 3 AI Chips Top Nvidia H100s in Speed and Cost

The Gaudi 3 artificial-intelligence accelerator chip, is "highly competitive" with Nvidia's recently unveiled Blackwell class GPUs, says Intel.

Google Expands In-House Chip Efforts in Costly AI Battle

The tech giant is developing new chips to cut reliance on outside vendors as the AI arms race for computing resources intensifies.

Paramount Faces a Mountain of Distrust

The ownership structure shades deal talks, leaving regular shareholders with few options aside from voting with their feet.

Chemical Plants Must Curb Ethylene Oxide, Chloroprene Emissions Under New EPA Rule

The EPA said the rule, once in effect, will reduce emissions of both chemicals from covered processes and equipment by almost 80%

Chevron Exits Myanmar With Withdrawal From Natural Gas Project

Chevron has completed its exit from Myanmar, two years after saying it would depart the troubled Southeast Asian nation in the wake of a military coup.

BP Expects Profit Lift from Output Boost

BP expects a boost to first-quarter profits from higher oil, gas and low-carbon energy production, despite weaker gas prices.

