The Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal-consumption expenditures index for January, including the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, coming Thursday, will be the week's economic data highlight.

Warren Buffett Was There for the Japanese Market Rally

Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in five Japanese trading companies.

Do stock-market investors care more about Nvidia than the Fed? Inflation data will provide a test.

Stock-market investors seem to care more about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang than Fed Chair Jerome Powell. That may not continue.

Surging Nvidia Stock Keeps Drawing In More Believers

The chip company that is cashing in on the market's AI obsession now seems to many investors like an unstoppable force.

Natural Gas Hasn't Been This Cheap in Decades

The lowest inflation-adjusted prices in at least 34 years have drillers throttling down from record production.

Wall Street's Latest Pitch Is a Contradiction: Private IPOs

Some bankers and investors think they have found a way to work around choppy public markets.

U.S. Conducts More Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

Operation marks the latest joint effort with allies to counter more than 60 attacks Houthis have mounted against Red Sea vessels.

Korean Stocks Have a New Driver: The Government

Shares in Hyundai and Kia have accelerated in response to a regulatory clampdown on low valuations.

Inflation should slow enough to spur interest-rate cuts 'later this year,' Fed's Williams says

Inflation is likely to slow toward 2% and pave the way for reductions in U.S. interest rates "later this year," the president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank said this week.

You Say Bitcoin Is Digital Gold? Maybe It's Digital Pearls

Almost every previously disruptive technology has ended up being disrupted. Bitcoin could be too.

