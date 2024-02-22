Nasdaq Falls for Third Straight Session Ahead of Nvidia Earnings

Federal Reserve minutes signal concern about cutting rates too soon.

Japan's Nikkei, After 34 Years, Finally Tops Its All-Time High

The mark set at the peak of the 1980s bubble is surpassed as foreign investors pile into market.

Fed Minutes Show Unease Over Premature Cuts

Only two officials highlighted the risks of keeping rates too high for too long at last month's policy meeting.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Maintains Growth and Inflation Forecasts

South Korea's central bank held its policy rate steady at a 15-year high as widely expected, and signaled that a policy pivot toward easing may not come anytime soon.

Australia's Composite PMI Surges to 10-Month High

The strong result was driven by the services sector which the Reserve Bank of Australia has recognized as an ongoing source of inflation risk.

U.S. to Invest Billions to Replace China-Made Cranes at Nation's Ports

The Biden administration is concerned about potential security threats at hundreds of sites.

It's Been 30 Years Since Food Ate Up This Much of Your Income

Ongoing high costs are leading food manufacturers and restaurants to keep prices elevated.

China's Metal Demand Takes a Different Shape

China's property crisis keeps punishing big miners, but increasing demand from manufacturing and infrastructure could take the edge off.

China Approves Loans for White-List Projects

Chinese officials have approved more than $17 billion in loans for a "white list" of real-estate projects, offering fresh signs that Beijing is moving forward to prop up the country's sluggish property market.

Cheap Chinese Goods Are Becoming a Costly Problem. Exhibit A: Hong Kong.

Shoppers are hopping across the border, where prices have dropped. Neighboring Asian countries could also be hit if Chinese companies dump their goods there amid weak domestic demand.

