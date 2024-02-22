Fed's Jefferson says he expects rate cuts 'later this year'

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve said Thursday that he thinks the central bank can begin to cut interest rates in 2024.

Home Sales Rebound After Last Year's Sharp Decline

Sales rose 3.1% in January from the previous month, reaching the highest level since August, following a drop in mortgage rates since October.

Dow eyes fresh record with U.S. stocks on track for best day of 2024 after Nvidia's blockbuster earnings

Surging U.S. index futures show Wall Street eyeing fresh record highs as another blowout earnings report from Nvidia lifts technology stocks.

Economy grew steadily in February, S&P finds, led by U.S. manufacturers

The U.S. economy expanded at an above-average speed in February, a pair of S&P Global business surveys found, and gave little indication of trouble ahead.

Canada Retail Sales Rise 0.9% in December But Fall in January

An advance estimate of retail sales receipts indicates sales fell 0.4% last month, Statistics Canada said, compared sales in December climbing 0.9% to a seasonally adjusted 67.30 billion Canadian dollars.

Jobless claims fall to 5-week low of 201,000, showing labor-market muscle

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in mid-February fell to a five-week low of 201,000 and signaled the U.S. labor market is still going strong.

Video: Home Prices Rise at Fastest Pace Since October 2022

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin discusses the January data from the National Association of Realtors to see how the real-estate market started 2024.

China's Stock-Sale Ban Eases Path to Propping Up Reeling Markets

China's reported ban on the net sales of equities during market opens and closes theoretically makes it easier to prop up reeling stocks, in part by hamstringing quantitative traders at critical parts of the trading day.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average Hits a Record, Propelled by Profits

Toyota and others in Japan are making more than ever, helping stock prices reach a new high without bubbles.

Turkish Central Bank Ends Hiking Cycle as New Governor Holds Course

Bank's policy committee decided at its meeting to keep its benchmark interest rate at 45.0%.

