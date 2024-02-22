S&P 500 in line for record as Nvidia results push Nasdaq futures up 350 points

Surging U.S. index futures show Wall Street eyeing fresh record highs as another blowout earnings report from Nvidia lifts technology stocks.

Home Sales Likely Rebounded in January

A drop in mortgage rates since October has made home purchasing slightly more affordable for buyers.

Jobless claims fall to 5-week low of 201,000. Labor market still has plenty of muscle.

Low level of layoffs show the economy is growing

China's Stock-Sale Ban Eases Path to Propping Up Reeling Markets

China's reported ban on the net sales of equities during market opens and closes theoretically makes it easier to prop up reeling stocks, in part by hamstringing quantitative traders at critical parts of the trading day.

European stocks hit new record for first time in two years as Nvidia sparks semiconductor rally

European stocks were on course for a new record high for the first time in more than two years as the semiconductor sector got a fresh leg up from Nvidia's sparkling results.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average Hits a Record, Propelled by Profits

Toyota and others in Japan are making more than ever, helping stock prices reach a new high without bubbles.

Turkish Central Bank Ends Hiking Cycle as New Governor Holds Course

Bank's policy committee decided at its meeting to keep its benchmark interest rate at 45.0%.

Goldman's Chief Economist Has Nailed Big Calls. Here's His Next One.

Jan Hatzius was prescient on housing in 2008 and a soft landing in 2023.

The New Hot Climate Investment Is Heat Itself

Batteries that store heat can replace fossil fuels for steelmaking and other industrial processes.

Bitcoin Rises as Crypto Traders Look to the S&P 500 and Nvidia

Bitcoin prices rebound as Nvidia's standout quarterly results spur gains across stocks.

