Dow edges lower ahead of array of Fed speakers, Nvidia earnings

U.S. stocks are pointing lower Tuesday as investors wait for results from AI-darling Nvidia and brace for new clues from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates after last week's inflation data.

Recession signs fade despite 22nd straight drop in Leading Economic Index

The leading indicators of the economy fell in January for the 22nd month in a row - the third longest losing streak ever - but the U.S. still doesn't appear to be careening toward a recession.

Canada Inflation Cools to 2.9% in January

Canadian inflation decelerated more sharply than anticipated in January, offering comfort the central bank's past rate increases continue to work through the economy.

Activists Push for New Board at Norfolk Southern

An investor group led by Ancora Holdings has put forward nominations for a new board at Norfolk Southern, heating up a proxy fight aimed at ousting the railroad's chief executive.

Data Show the Economy Is Booming. Wall Street Thinks Otherwise.

A handful of high-profile reports on inflation, gross domestic product and the labor market have shown a hot economy, but many economists have minimized these surprises.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

Chinese Banks Slash a Key Lending Rate as Economy Falters

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

China's New Securities Chief Meets With Market Participants

The Chinese securities regulator's newly appointed head has assured market participants that the regulator will respond to market concerns to strengthen the country's capital markets that have been battered by weak investor confidence.

New Rules Will Force Buyout Firms to Flag Suspicious Investments

The Treasury Department is extending anti-money-laundering rules to private-equity, venture-capital and hedge funds.

Oil Nears 3-Month Highs

Houthi rebels are still disrupting shipping routes through the Red Sea as fighting between Israel and Gaza continues.

