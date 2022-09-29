Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:53 2022-09-29 pm EDT
120.42 USD   -5.45%
01:49pNo. 2 U.S. House Democrat noncommittal on stock-trading bill, no vote soon
RE
11:48aMomentum Picks: 5 stocks for the fall
MS
09/28Dow, S&P 500 set to open higher on lower yields, Apple slides
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

No. 2 U.S. House Democrat noncommittal on stock-trading bill, no vote soon

09/29/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoye on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives declined to say if he would hold a vote on a bill restricting members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks, saying lawmakers needed more time to think about it.

The bill had been listed by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer's office late last week as possibly coming up for a vote this week, just before the House of Representatives begins a six-week recess to allow members to campaign for re-election on Nov. 8.

With the legislation being unveiled just this week, Hoyer told reporters that rank-and-file members still had to review the details of the bill.

"People have to look at it. It's an important issue," Hoyer said, adding that he wanted to ensure that "if and when we do something we do it right."

The bill would impose the restrictions on not just members of Congress, but also congressional staff, U.S. Supreme Court justices and other senior officials.

The goal is to tamp down potential conflicts of interest in Washington.

Currently, lawmakers can engage in trading but are not allowed to use non-public information in making investment decisions. They also are required to promptly disclose their transactions.

There have been concerns about Congress members trading stocks of companies, especially those in which the committees they serve on have oversight.

The debate over whether to ban members of Congress and other government officials from making trades has been simmering for a while. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially voiced skepticism of taking such steps, but has since allowed a bill to advance toward consideration by the chamber.

Lawmakers' spouses and dependent children would be included in provisions of the bill as well.

In July, some stock trades executed by Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, drew attention when he sold his shares of chipmaker Nvidia Corp days before the House was expected to consider legislation providing subsidies and tax credits worth over $70 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares of Nvidia for about $4.1 million, suffering a loss of $341,365, according to financial reports.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:49pNo. 2 U.S. House Democrat noncommittal on stock-trading bill, no vote soon
RE
11:48aMomentum Picks: 5 stocks for the fall
MS
09/28Dow, S&P 500 set to open higher on lower yields, Apple slides
RE
09/28Futures fall as Apple drops production increase, falling yields limit losses
RE
09/27S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
09/27S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
09/27S&P 500 ends near two-year low as bear market deepens
RE
09/27Intel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips
RE
09/27Intel expands developer cloud to enable customers to try out new chips
RE
09/22Chipmaker Qualcomm says automotive future business expands to $30 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 106 M - -
Net income 2023 4 694 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 365 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 70,3x
Yield 2023 0,13%
Capitalization 317 B 317 B -
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
EV / Sales 2024 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 127,36 $
Average target price 206,10 $
Spread / Average Target 61,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-56.70%316 999
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-28.78%357 413
BROADCOM INC.-29.97%188 714
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.62%148 752
QUALCOMM, INC.-34.19%133 558
INTEL CORPORATION-47.79%111 396