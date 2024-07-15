Nvidia: AI simulation next in focus

Nvidia announced on Monday that it plans to focus on its innovations in generative AI dedicated to simulation at the upcoming Siggraph, an event dedicated to computer graphics technologies.



At the show, to be held in Denver from July 29 to August 1, the graphics processor manufacturer intends in particular to demonstrate how 'simulation research improves AI models - and how AI models improve simulation technology'.



In all, its researchers plan to present no fewer than 20 publications this year, not only in the field of simulation, but also in graphics, sometimes with a thousand times greater computing speed at stake.



All these advances should support the next generation of tools for developers and companies to generate complex virtual objects and characters, explains Nvidia



These advances should also help scientists to better understand natural phenomena or assist in simulation-based training of robots and autonomous vehicles.



The Siggraph conference will also open with a keynote address by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO.



